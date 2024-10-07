https://sputnikglobe.com/20241007/china-asks-us-not-to-interfere-with-its-right-to-develop-ties-with-hungary---embassy-1120462372.html
China Asks US Not to Interfere With Its Right to Develop Ties With Hungary - Embassy
China Asks US Not to Interfere With Its Right to Develop Ties With Hungary - Embassy
Sputnik International
The United States should not interfere with China's right to develop relations with the government of Hungary, the Chinese Embassy in Washington told Sputnik after US lawmakers lambasted Budapest for growing ties with Beijing.
2024-10-07T17:08+0000
2024-10-07T17:08+0000
2024-10-07T17:08+0000
world
us
jerry moran
susan collins
john cornyn
hungary
china
budapest
chinese embassy
us-china relations
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1d/1117628433_0:292:2835:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_e633e309f4978f049a112ef43ad269cd.jpg
A group of US senators was in Hungary last week to meet with government officials. Following the visit, the senators issued a joint statement criticizing Hungarian officials for developing ties with Russia and China, adding that Budapest has ignored allies' concerns regarding its deepening cooperation with Beijing. The Chinese Embassy added that the remarks by the US senators advocate bloc confrontation and are full of Cold War thinking and zero-sum game concepts, coercing other countries to choose sides. The US senators did not go into detail about their concerns in the joint statement but urged Hungary to work closely with its allies, and listen to their concerns and act on them.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240929/top-chinese-diplomat-calls-for-opposing-hegemony-power-politics-1120343004.html
hungary
china
budapest
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1d/1117628433_274:0:2790:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_7f21075470fb4d59cf1e2311198f6a50.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us china relations, us interference with china, us china trade war, us china ties, us china foreign policy
us china relations, us interference with china, us china trade war, us china ties, us china foreign policy
China Asks US Not to Interfere With Its Right to Develop Ties With Hungary - Embassy
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States should not interfere with China's right to develop relations with the government of Hungary, the Chinese Embassy in Washington told Sputnik after US lawmakers lambasted Budapest for growing ties with Beijing.
A group of US senators was in Hungary last week to meet with government officials. Following the visit, the senators issued a joint statement criticizing Hungarian officials for developing ties with Russia and China
, adding that Budapest has ignored allies' concerns regarding its deepening cooperation with Beijing.
"China's right to develop bilateral relations and conduct normal exchanges with other countries in the world should not be interfered with or disrupted," the Chinese Embassy spokesperson said.
The Chinese Embassy added that the remarks by the US senators advocate bloc confrontation and are full of Cold War thinking and zero-sum game concepts
, coercing other countries to choose sides.
The US senators
did not go into detail about their concerns in the joint statement but urged Hungary to work closely with its allies, and listen to their concerns and act on them.
The delegation of US senators that visited Hungary included senators Jerry Moran, Susan Collins, John Cornyn, John Boozman and John Hoeven.