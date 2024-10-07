International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241007/russian-forces-take-control-over-dprs-grodovka-village---mod-1120458305.html
Russian Forces Take Control Over DPR's Grodovka Village - MoD
Russian Forces Take Control Over DPR's Grodovka Village - MoD
Sputnik International
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has taken control of the village of Grodovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2024-10-07T10:55+0000
2024-10-07T10:55+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
donetsk
russian defense ministry
armed forces of ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/17/1119883950_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_16856087e23947544cc00270c583c752.jpg
"Units of Battlegroup Tsentr, as a result of decisive actions, have taken control of the village of Grodovka of the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Battlegroup Yug continued to advance deep into Ukraine's territory, repelled two counterattacks and eliminated up to 590 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.Ukrainian forces lost more than 420 servicemen in clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr, the ministry said, adding that Battlegroup Zapad took better positions and eliminated up to 410 Ukrainian soldiers.Russia's Battlegroup Vostokrepelled a Ukrainian attack, with Kiev losing up to 120 soldiers in clashes, the statement said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240825/ukraines-troop-losses-top-5800-in-kursk-region-1119901764.html
russia
ukraine
donetsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/17/1119883950_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b8bcf8b8fa865bbeee8a362c2df03235.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's battlegroup tsentr, donetsk people's republic (dpr), russian defense ministry
russia's battlegroup tsentr, donetsk people's republic (dpr), russian defense ministry

Russian Forces Take Control Over DPR's Grodovka Village - MoD

10:55 GMT 07.10.2024
© Sputnik / Maria Marikian / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman of the 116th separate special purpose brigade of the Russian National Guard prepares to launch an unmanned aerial vehicle
A Russian serviceman of the 116th separate special purpose brigade of the Russian National Guard prepares to launch an unmanned aerial vehicle - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2024
© Sputnik / Maria Marikian
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has taken control of the village of Grodovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"Units of Battlegroup Tsentr, as a result of decisive actions, have taken control of the village of Grodovka of the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Yug continued to advance deep into Ukraine's territory, repelled two counterattacks and eliminated up to 590 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"The units of Battlegroup Yug continued to advance deep into the enemy defense ... Repelled two counterattacks by assault groups of the 28th Mechanised and 81st Airmobile Brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Ukraine lost up to 590 service people in clashes with Battlegroup Yug.
Ukrainian Humvee stopped by naval infantry from the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Kursk region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine's Troop Losses Top 5,800 in Kursk Region
25 August, 10:34 GMT
Ukrainian forces lost more than 420 servicemen in clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr, the ministry said, adding that Battlegroup Zapad took better positions and eliminated up to 410 Ukrainian soldiers.
Russia's Battlegroup Vostokrepelled a Ukrainian attack, with Kiev losing up to 120 soldiers in clashes, the statement said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала