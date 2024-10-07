https://sputnikglobe.com/20241007/russian-forces-take-control-over-dprs-grodovka-village---mod-1120458305.html
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has taken control of the village of Grodovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"Units of Battlegroup Tsentr, as a result of decisive actions, have taken control of the village of Grodovka of the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Battlegroup Yug continued to advance deep into Ukraine's territory, repelled two counterattacks and eliminated up to 590 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.Ukrainian forces lost more than 420 servicemen in clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr, the ministry said, adding that Battlegroup Zapad took better positions and eliminated up to 410 Ukrainian soldiers.Russia's Battlegroup Vostokrepelled a Ukrainian attack, with Kiev losing up to 120 soldiers in clashes, the statement said.
"The units of Battlegroup Yug continued to advance deep into the enemy defense ... Repelled two counterattacks by assault groups of the 28th Mechanised and 81st Airmobile Brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Ukraine lost up to 590 service people in clashes with Battlegroup Yug.
Ukrainian forces lost more than 420 servicemen in clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr, the ministry said, adding that Battlegroup Zapad took better positions and eliminated up to 410 Ukrainian soldiers.
Russia's Battlegroup Vostokrepelled a Ukrainian attack, with Kiev losing up to 120 soldiers in clashes, the statement said.