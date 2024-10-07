https://sputnikglobe.com/20241007/ukraine-loses-over-150-soldiers-in-russias-kursk-region-in-past-day---mod-1120459631.html

Ukraine Loses Over 150 Soldiers in Russia's Kursk Region in Past Day - MoD

The Russian forces have eliminated about 150 Ukrainian soldiers, three armored combat vehicles, as well as two artillery pieces, four mortars in the border areas of Russia's Kursk Region over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces losses amounted to more than 150 servicepeople, three armored fighting vehicles were destroyed, as well as two artillery pieces, four mortars and two vehicles," the ministry said in a statement. Overall, Ukraine has lost over 21,000 soldiers in the Kursk Region since clashes erupted there, the ministry added.On August 6, Ukrainian forces launched an incursion in Russia's Kursk Region. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the move a large-scale provocation aimed at civilians and vowed a proper response. Russian forces launched a counteroffensive.

