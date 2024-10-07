International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241007/ukraine-loses-over-150-soldiers-in-russias-kursk-region-in-past-day---mod-1120459631.html
Ukraine Loses Over 150 Soldiers in Russia's Kursk Region in Past Day - MoD
Ukraine Loses Over 150 Soldiers in Russia's Kursk Region in Past Day - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian forces have eliminated about 150 Ukrainian soldiers, three armored combat vehicles, as well as two artillery pieces, four mortars in the border areas of Russia's Kursk Region over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2024-10-07T12:26+0000
2024-10-07T12:26+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
kursk
ukraine
russian defense ministry
armed forces of ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/12/1119810703_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ffa81c16ce9fd68cc03cba7adfad21d3.jpg
"Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces losses amounted to more than 150 servicepeople, three armored fighting vehicles were destroyed, as well as two artillery pieces, four mortars and two vehicles," the ministry said in a statement. Overall, Ukraine has lost over 21,000 soldiers in the Kursk Region since clashes erupted there, the ministry added.On August 6, Ukrainian forces launched an incursion in Russia's Kursk Region. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the move a large-scale provocation aimed at civilians and vowed a proper response. Russian forces launched a counteroffensive.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241006/watch-russian-marines-destroy-ukrainian-equipment-and-infantry-in-kursk-region-border-area-1120441627.html
russia
kursk
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/12/1119810703_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1b6a9cadbdfcf4615016ba4f95cae7d3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine loses, ukrainian soldiers, russian defense ministry, armored combat vehicle
ukraine loses, ukrainian soldiers, russian defense ministry, armored combat vehicle

Ukraine Loses Over 150 Soldiers in Russia's Kursk Region in Past Day - MoD

12:26 GMT 07.10.2024
© Sputnik / Russian Defence MinistryAn abandoned armoured vehicle of Ukrainian armed forces is seen at a position captured by Russian servicemen during fighting in one of the settlements of Kursk region, Russia.
An abandoned armoured vehicle of Ukrainian armed forces is seen at a position captured by Russian servicemen during fighting in one of the settlements of Kursk region, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2024
© Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian forces have eliminated about 150 Ukrainian soldiers, three armored combat vehicles, as well as two artillery pieces, four mortars in the border areas of Russia's Kursk Region over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces losses amounted to more than 150 servicepeople, three armored fighting vehicles were destroyed, as well as two artillery pieces, four mortars and two vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.
Overall, Ukraine has lost over 21,000 soldiers in the Kursk Region since clashes erupted there, the ministry added.
Russian Battlegroup Sever Marines destroy Ukrainian equipment and infantry in the Kursk region border area - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Watch Russian Marines Destroy Ukrainian Equipment and Infantry in Kursk Region Border Area
Yesterday, 12:19 GMT
On August 6, Ukrainian forces launched an incursion in Russia's Kursk Region. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the move a large-scale provocation aimed at civilians and vowed a proper response. Russian forces launched a counteroffensive.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала