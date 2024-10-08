https://sputnikglobe.com/20241008/kievs-gaseous-threats-to-scrap-gas-transit-deal-with-russia-betray-lack-of-alternatives-1120475214.html

Kiev’s Gaseous Threats to Scrap Gas Transit Deal With Russia Betray Lack of Alternatives

Kiev’s Gaseous Threats to Scrap Gas Transit Deal With Russia Betray Lack of Alternatives

Sputnik International

Ukrainian PM Denis Shmyhal informed his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico that Ukraine has no plans to prolong the agreement with Russia on the transit of natural gas destined for Central Europe.

2024-10-08T16:52+0000

2024-10-08T16:52+0000

2024-10-08T16:52+0000

economy

robert fico

ukraine

russia

european union (eu)

natural gas

gas

energy

pipeline

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/08/1120475056_0:54:705:451_1920x0_80_0_0_343e52d48bfe554149cb11e081c495f0.jpg

“The fact that transit will not be extended in the sense of the current contract does not mean it will be excluded in principle. This is a form of Ukraine inflating its self-importance,” Stanislav Mitrakhovich, a senior expert at Russia’s National Energy Security Fund, told Sputnik, commenting on Kiev’s announcement that it would not extend the Gazprom-Naftogaz gas transit agreement.But the only other real option Kiev has if it doesn’t want to see its vast Soviet-era pipeline infrastructure fall idle is to import gas from the EU – which makes no sense, given Ukraine’s economic and security predicament, and the unenviable state of its transportation and distribution systems, Mitrakhovich said.In the latter case, “the Ukrainian side is still there, but the customer is no longer Russian companies selling oil in Europe, but European companies, which get the rights to this oil the moment it crosses the border,” Mitrakhovich explained.Simulacra and Simulation in the Energy SectorAs for Prime Minister Shmyhal's talk Monday about creating a Baumgarten, Austria-style “Eastern European energy hub,” this too is just an attempt by authorities in Kiev to inflate their self-importance, and “makes no economic sense” without Russian gas, and given the alternatives that are available, the observer believes.With that said, Mitrakhovich doesn’t rule out Kiev’s European donors shelling out some cash to “simulate the appearance of a hub” for political reasons. If that occurs, it would be more of a “news event than the creation of a real trading platform in which Austrian, Hungarian and Slovak companies would be interested in,” the observer said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240825/quite-realistic-scheme-hungary-found-way-to-resume-russian-pipeline-oil-deliveries-1119900663.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240912/russian-force-majeure-on-resource-exports-could-clobber-western-economies-heres-why-1120125698.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

does ukraine have alternatives to russian natural gas, what's behind russia-ukraine gas dispute, is russia still transiting gas through ukraine