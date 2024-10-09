https://sputnikglobe.com/20241009/israeli-military-showcases-giant-fragments-of-downed-iranian-missiles-1120489937.html

Israeli Military Showcases Giant Fragments of Downed Iranian Missiles

Israeli Military Showcases Giant Fragments of Downed Iranian Missiles

Sputnik International

Iran's October 1 attack on Israel used modern and heavy ballistic missiles capable of completely destroying a multistory building, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday after visiting a showcase of fragments of downed Iranian missiles at one of Israeli army bases.

2024-10-09T18:08+0000

2024-10-09T18:08+0000

2024-10-09T18:08+0000

military

middle east

israel

iran

israel defense forces (idf)

iran-israel row

hassan nasrallah

hezbollah

hamas

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/09/1120489780_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_772bb3c132cc2f830fadf5721b49ce2a.jpg

All missile fragments on display were longer than 10 meters (33 feet), the correspondent reported. One of them, a fragment of a downed Khaybar Shekan ballistic missile, which has a range of up to 1,450 kilometers (901 miles), was found just outside the city of Arad in Israel's south. "The warhead of this missile, which was launched directly from Iran at Israel, weighs about 1 tonne. It is capable of demolishing an entire building. This attack drove most Israelis into bomb shelters ... Iran attacked in an unacceptable manner and will face the consequences," Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani, an international spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), told Sputnik. A spokesperson for the IDF's special engineering unit, whose work is to study and neutralize enemy equipment, among other things, told Sputnik that the Khaybar Shekan ballistic missiles can weigh up to 18 tonnes, inclusive of warheads and fuel. The exhibit also contained a fragment of an Emad liquid-fuel ballistic missile, which was launched at Israel during Iran's first-ever direct attack in April. Multiple high-ranking Iranian officials said their country did not want war but would resolutely retaliate against any attacks on its security and sovereignty.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241008/what-aftermath-could-israel-face-if-it-gambles-on-hitting-irans-nuclear-sites-1120477145.html

israel

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, operation in rafah, incursion into rafah, palestinian statehood, palestine independence, israeli hostages, jewish hostages, how many people did hamas abduct, how much money does us give israel, military aid to israel, financial aid to israel, hamas leader killed, haniyeh assassination, gaza peace talks, gaza ceasefire talks, israel vs hezbollah, israel lebanon tension, israel lebanon hostilities, israeli strikes on syria, airstrikes on damascus