Russian Troops Liberate Novaya Sorochina, Pokrovsky in Kursk Region - MoD

Russia's Battlegroup Sever took control of the settlements of Novaya Sorochina and Pokrovsky in the Kursk Region, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Wednesday.

"The units of Battlegroup Sever continued conducting offensive operations, during which they liberated the settlements of Novaya Sorochina and Pokrovsky," the MoD said in a statement.Overall, Ukraine has lost over 21,350 soldiers in the Kursk Region since clashes erupted there, the ministry reported earlier.On August 6, Ukrainian forces launched an incursion in Russia's Kursk Region. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the move a large-scale provocation aimed at civilians and vowed a proper response. Russian forces launched a counteroffensive.

