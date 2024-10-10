https://sputnikglobe.com/20241010/over-330-nazi-linked-names-uncovered-on-canadas-victims-of-communism-memorial-1120501624.html

Over 330 Nazi-Linked Names Uncovered on Canada’s Victims of Communism Memorial - Report

The Memorial to the Victims of Communism in Ottawa, originally scheduled for unveiling in November 2023, is experiencing yet another delay.

According to a report by the Ottawa Citizen, this setback is due to concerns that over half of the 550 names intended for the Wall of Remembrance are believed to be associated with Nazi affiliations, as indicated by a government statement. In September 2023, a 98-year-old Ukrainian Nazi collaborator was invited to attend Volodymyr Zelensky's address to the Canadian Parliament. He was introduced as a hero who fought against the Russians during World War II and received a standing ovation from the entire Canadian legislature, leading to a significant international scandal and considerable embarrassment for Canada. The monument has come up against charges of being linked to Nazis before. It has received private donations in the names of Nazi collaborators, the CBC reported in 2021.

