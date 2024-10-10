https://sputnikglobe.com/20241010/ukraines-drone-export-ploy-is-a-narrative-for-more-aid-money-1120496745.html

Ukraine’s Drone Export Ploy Serves as ‘Narrative’ for More Aid Money

Ukraine’s Drone Export Ploy Serves as ‘Narrative’ for More Aid Money

Sputnik International

The Kiev regime purportedly mulling the lifting of a drone export ban is most likely a PR move, Alexander Mikhailov, head of the Bureau of Military-Political Analysis think tank, told Sputnik.

2024-10-10T13:12+0000

2024-10-10T13:12+0000

2024-10-10T13:33+0000

analysis

russia

ukraine

kiev

regime

drones

exports

aid

countries

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/0a/1120496398_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f2f1cd0e176e37da625b902086414b22.jpg

Commenting on Ukraine’s reported plans to lift "a wartime ban on drone exports" in an interview with Sputnik, Russian military expert Alexander Mikhailov described the decision as "rather strange" given that the Kiev regime "has repeatedly stressed the need to increase supplies of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and its parts for the Ukrainian theater of war."When it comes to investments aimed at expanding production, Ukraine may only find support from the US, the UK, or European countries. These nations must be persuaded of the necessity to provide the Zelensky regime with "an additional several billion dollars" to help Ukrainian drones break into international markets, according to the expert.It means that more coverage on this topic is needed from the Western press, Mikhailov emphasized, referencing a relevant article from the Financial Times (FT).FT earlier cited unnamed sources stating that Ukraine is considering lifting its arms export ban to enhance its drone industry "in order to match Russia’s capabilities on the battlefield." The newspaper further noted that Moscow has "significantly stepped up its arms manufacturing, with Ukrainian industry participants putting Russia’s battlefield drone advantage at between 5 and 10 to 1."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240406/how-russia-can-disarm-threat-of-ukraines-ultra-long-range-drones-1117783385.html

russia

ukraine

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

the kiev regime, ukrainian-made unmanned aerial vehicles, the west's military aid to ukraine, kiev’s nato allies, european countries