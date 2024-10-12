https://sputnikglobe.com/20241012/un-peacekeepers-refuse-to-abandon-positions-in-southern-lebanon-despite-israeli-requests-1120524709.html
UN Peacekeepers Refuse to Abandon Positions in Southern Lebanon Despite Israeli Requests
UNIFIL reported on Thursday that their main headquarters and positions had been shelled by Israeli forces. On Friday, two peacekeepers were wounded after further shelling by the Israeli army on their positions in the town of Naqoura.
The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has refused to leave its positions in southern Lebanon despite demands by the Israeli army.UNIFIL spokesman Andrea Tenenti said Israeli forces asked them "to withdraw from the positions up to five kilometres from the Blue Line." But a unanimous decision was made for peacekeepers to stay, as the UN flag must continue to fly in this area.He added that due to the ongoing fighting in southern Lebanon, UNIFIL's positions have sustained significant damage, even within their bases.Tenenti warned that the escalation between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah could soon evolve into a regional conflict with catastrophic consequences for all. The UNIFIL spokesman called for a diplomatic resolution.Israel launched ground offensive against Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon on October 1 and continues to carry out airstrikes which have killed over 2,000 people, including Hezbollah secretary-general Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.More than a million people have been displaced by the bombing. Despite losing some leaders, Hezbollah continues guerrilla warfare and rocket attacks on Israeli territory.Israel claims its military campaign is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents of northern Israel who were evacuated after Hezbollah began shelling the north in response to Israel's bombing and invasion of the Palestinian Gaza Strip after the armed breakout by the ruling Hamas on Ocrtober 7 2023.
