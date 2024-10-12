https://sputnikglobe.com/20241012/us-deploys-thaad-system-in-israel-amid-rising-tensions-with-iran---report-1120525962.html

US Deploys THAAD System in Israel Amid Rising Tensions With Iran — Report

The US is set to deploy its THAAD missile defense system in Israel, according to reports by Channel 12 and Army Radio. The move, part of preparations for Israel's expected retaliation to Iran’s recent missile strike, will see US troops operating the system on Israeli territory.

The US is set to deploy its THAAD missile defense system in Israel, according to reports by Channel 12 and Army Radio.The move, part of preparations for Israel's expected retaliation to Iran’s recent missile strike, will see US troops operating the system on Israeli territory.Earlier it was reported that the US continues to consult with Israel on its possible response to Iran's ballistic missile attack last week, and US and Israeli defense chiefs may schedule a call later this week to discuss the situation.Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh said Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant canceled his planned visit to the Pentagon this week."A call could always be scheduled for later today or later this week, and that being said, we still continue to consult with the Israelis on what their response might be," Singh told a press briefing.Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel on October. The IDF reported approximately 180 ballistic missiles fired, claiming most of them were intercepted.The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the attack was in retaliation for Israelis assassinations of of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh — in Tehran — and Quds Force Commander Abbas Nilforoushan. Israel reported no civilian casualties, but media reported the possible death of a Palestinian in the West Bank.Tehran said the missiles struck Israeli military targets, including the Nevatim and Tel Nof air bases and the headquarters of Israeli intelligence service Mossad. The Israeli government described the damage as "minimal", but vowed a retaliatory strike.

