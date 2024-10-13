Germany Snubbed Ukraine’s Demands For Taurus Missiles, Expedited NATO Membership - Report
© AP Photo / Markus SchreiberGermany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, stands with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on the podium during an official military reception at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, May 14, 2023.
© AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
The expired leader of the failed Kiev regime Volodymyr Zelensky had a packed itinerary that involved a whirlwind tour of the UK, France, Italy and Germany in a bid to sell his so-called victory plan to his Western backers.
Berlin snubbed two key demands that Zelensky has peddled during his European tour as part of his so-called “victory plan”: to green-light strikes deep into Russian territory (which would require German Taurus missiles, among others), and fast-track NATO membership for Ukraine, reported Bild.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz did not deliver a categorical "no", but there was no positive answer either, stressed the outlet. Furthermore, the Chancellor’s tub-thumping about the promised “billions in aid for Ukraine” at a press conference with Zelensky, was nothing but a hoax, said Bild. That package does not include any new weapons since the amount and projects mentioned were in fact "already approved and financed last year."
📹 The German-made Leopard 2A6 tank destroyed in the special military operation zone was delivered to the Uralvagonzavod tank factory in Nizhny Tagil, Russia pic.twitter.com/yulFQHVnqx— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) October 2, 2024
Kiev’s hopes of getting more Leopard 2 tanks have been dashed despite the Bundeswehr still having around 300 of its main battle tanks in its inventory, the outlet stated. The same reportedly applies to infantry fighting vehicles and tank howitzers as well. The decision comes as the German Defense Ministry does not believe that the Kiev regime is capable of pulling off a counteroffensive in the foreseeable future, the sources told the outlet.
“By the end of the year, with the support of Belgium, Denmark, and Norway, we will deliver another package to Ukraine worth €1.4 billion,” Scholz announced on October 11. According to him, the package includes IRIS-T and Skynex air defense systems, Gepard anti-aircraft guns, self-propelled artillery systems, armored vehicles, combat drones, and radars.
Furthermore, with the US election drawing nearer, President Joe Biden has used Hurricane Milton as an excuse to pull out from the Ramstein meeting on military support for Kiev, added the report.
Scholz’s pro-war policy faces setback in Eastern Germany elections— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) September 3, 2024
Parties critical of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s support for the Western-backed Ukraine proxy war against Russia fared well in elections in eastern German states.
“The election results of Sunday are bitter,”… pic.twitter.com/yQbKCT0EzS
Germany, Ukraine's second-largest military donor after the US, has so far provided, or committed for future years, military assistance at a value of approximately 28 billion euros. However, compared to this year, it has halved its military aid to Ukraine for 2025, according to the budgetary draft.
Moscow has repeatedly warned of the danger of the Ukrainian conflict turning into a hot war with NATO if the latter permits the use of its long-range strike systems to attack Russia.