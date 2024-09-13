https://sputnikglobe.com/20240913/natos-backpedaling-on-ukrainian-long-range-strikes-linked-to-awareness-of-russias-response-options-1120136936.html

NATO's Backpedaling on Ukrainian Long-Range Strikes Linked to Awareness of Russia's Response Options

NATO's Backpedaling on Ukrainian Long-Range Strikes Linked to Awareness of Russia's Response Options

Sputnik International

President Putin has warned that NATO would find itself in a state of war with Russia if it freed Kiev's hand to launch attacks deep inside Russia using Western weaponry.

2024-09-13T16:56+0000

2024-09-13T16:56+0000

2024-09-13T16:56+0000

analysis

us

russia

missiles

joe biden

vladimir putin

ukraine

nato

pentagon

white house

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0d/1116142617_0:114:3236:1934_1920x0_80_0_0_f922b13a21bf3d710092f1617a453829.jpg

World leaders, opposition figures and independent media have reacted to President Putin’s comments on the danger of the Ukrainian proxy war turning into a hot war with NATO if the latter greenlights the use of its long-range strike systems to attack Russia.Russia Has the Means to RespondRussia’s proven ability to respond to previous NATO provocations in Ukraine “is a key reason why Washington is right now reluctant to agree to other longer-range weapons being used to further target inside Russia,” former British MP and UK Defense Academy senior research fellow Matthew Gordon-Banks told Sputnik, commenting on alliance countries' apparent slow-walking of the missile deliberations after Putin's warning.Pointing to the recent Russian missile strike on a Ukrainian army and mercenary training base in Poltava in response to increasingly aggressive Ukrainian attacks on Russia, Gordon-Banks cited the attack as evidence, clear to Kiev’s NATO curators, that Russia is ready and, more importantly able, to respond.Therefore, “whilst the Western media and key opinion-formers like to say that Russian warnings by President Putin are a ‘bluff’, the reality is that Washington knows perfectly well what could happen, and the Poltava area attacks, [plus the downing] of an F-16 and its pilot are a measured response to the recent escalation,” Gordon-Banks said.The former Conservative Party MP expressed relief at President Putin’s “utmost care” up to now in reacting to Western provocations, pointing out that “others in Moscow might wish to act less cautiously.”“Meanwhile, the British public largely gains its information from mainstream media, which is heavily biased in Ukraine’s favor, but a significant minority understand why Russia has taken the action it has to protect its own security. I can only hope that following the US presidential election we may see a greater move toward considering negotiation; but that is not due to any candidate winning but rather more their politicians being free from the constraints domestically of electioneering,” Gordon-Banks summed up.NATO's War on Russia Spinning out of ControlThe Zelensky regime's sponsors “have already heard” President Putin’s warning about the risks of a direct Russia-NATO war if the West greenlights the use of its long-range missiles to attack Russia, and have started “reversing course” on their bellicose antics accordingly, political and military analyst Sergey Poletaev told Sputnik.The noise surrounding the lifting of restrictions signifies a realization by both Kiev and its patrons “that Ukraine is losing,” the observer suggested, arguing that Russia’s strategy of exhausting Ukraine’s military is “paying off,” with the front collapsing in the Pokrovsk direction, in the Donbass in general and in Kursk.Putin’s warning is aimed at clearly establishing Russia’s “red lines,” according to Poletaev, and at explaining “to everyone that ‘hey guys – here they are, if you cross them, we won’t be held responsible for our actions.’” Russia must balance such warnings against the risks of the world turning into a pile of nuclear ash, the observer stressed.That’s the issue, fraught with risks, before the Russian leadership. And the president, educated as a lawyer, has throughout his political career worked painstakingly to provide a legal basis for all of his major decisions, according to Poletaev.This, Putin said in his remarks Thursday, is the key reason why the risks of a direct Russia-NATO war would escalate so dramatically if the Western bloc greenlit the use of its missiles to target Russia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240913/putins-words-on-consequences-of-west-arms-strikes-on-russia-extremely-clear---kremlin-1120133152.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240913/ukraine-ill-equipped-unable-to-withstand-russias-potential-retaliation---reports-1120131906.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240912/long-range-strikes-nato-countries-risk-a-harsh-russian-response--swedish-military-veteran-1120123992.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240912/us-uk-scramble-to-supply-ukraine-with-amraam-missiles-1120116806.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

are russia and nato on the brink of war, what will happen if nato greenlights ukraine's use of long-range weapons to attack russia