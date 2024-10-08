https://sputnikglobe.com/20241008/ukraine-loses-over-200-soldiers-in-kursk-region-in-past-day---mod-1120470697.html
Ukraine Loses Over 200 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day - MoD
The Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 200 soldiers, three armored fighting vehicles, as well as four artillery pieces and two mortars over the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Over the day, Ukraine's casualties amounted to more than 200 servicepeople, three armored fighting vehicles were destroyed, as well as four artillery pieces, two mortars and three vehicles," the ministry said in a statement. Overall, Kiev lost over 21,250 soldiers and 136 tanks since the Ukrainian troops entered the Kursk Region, the ministry added.On August 6, Ukrainian forces launched an incursion in Russia's Kursk Region. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the move a large-scale provocation aimed at civilians and vowed a proper response. Russian forces launched a counteroffensive.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 200 soldiers, three armored fighting vehicles, as well as four artillery pieces and two mortars over the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Over the day, Ukraine's casualties amounted to more than 200 servicepeople, three armored fighting vehicles were destroyed, as well as four artillery pieces, two mortars and three vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.
Overall, Kiev lost over 21,250 soldiers and 136 tanks since the Ukrainian troops entered the Kursk Region
, the ministry added.
On August 6, Ukrainian forces launched an incursion
in Russia's Kursk Region. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the move a large-scale provocation aimed at civilians and vowed a proper response. Russian forces launched a counteroffensive
