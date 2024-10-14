https://sputnikglobe.com/20241014/brics-states-invited-to-safe-arctic-2025-research-exercise--russian-emergencies-ministry-1120549173.html
BRICS States Invited to Safe Arctic 2025 Research Exercise – Russian Emergencies Ministry
BRICS States Invited to Safe Arctic 2025 Research Exercise – Russian Emergencies Ministry
Sputnik International
Observers from BRICS states, including rescue workers from the UAE, have been invited to take part in the experimental research exercises Safe Arctic 2025 within developing ties in emergency response area, Director of the Information Policy Department of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations Roman Okhotenko told Sputnik.
2024-10-14T17:04+0000
2024-10-14T17:04+0000
2024-10-14T17:04+0000
world
russia
saudi arabia
uae
brics
russian emergencies ministry
arctic
abu dhabi
barzil
india
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/11/1118494805_0:159:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_7e7cbb62b672bfcfa09b5686efb24e83.jpg
"All BRICS states have got an invitation to the emergency response exercise Safe Arctic 2025. It will start in January in [the Russian city of] Arkhangelsk and will be conducted in 10 regions of Russia. As part of this exercise, expeditions are planned in the Chukotka Autonomous Area," Okhotenko said. The Russian Emergencies Ministry will strive to maintain high level of interaction with emergency departments of other BRICS states, paying special attention to practical events, such as exercises and training in the action coordination of the command centers during emergencies, he said. The official added that BRICS states are also invited to the exercises organized by the ministry in Noginsk, Moscow Region, scheduled for May 2025, while the Russian delegation will be expected at the World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2025 in Abu Dhabi. In 2025, Okhotenko said, Russia is planning to focus on the development of natural disasters’ monitoring systems, natural disaster warning systems, use of artificial intelligence and the creation of the rescue detachments which meet the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG) standards, adding that Russia already has three detachments of this kind. BRICS is an intergovernmental association created in 2006. Russia assumed the rotating presidency of the bloc on January 1, 2024. The year began with the accession of new members to the association. In addition to Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa, it now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, according to the website of the Russian 2024 BRICS Chairmanship. Media reports said that Saudi Arabia has not formalized its participation yet but has been taking part in BRICS meetings.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241004/nato-states-new-arctic-group-is-no-match-for-russo-chinese-cooperation---military-veteran-1120411397.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240814/pictures-lenin-nuclear-icebreaker-towed-for-maintenance-1119768756.html
russia
saudi arabia
uae
abu dhabi
barzil
china
south africa
egypt
ethiopia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/11/1118494805_173:0:2902:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a3abe0899fccede7db25efa9b7e5df94.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
brics enlargement, brics expansion, ethiopia joins brics, ethiopia in bricks, ethiopia becomes brics member, what countries are in brics, new brics members, what's brics, what does brics do, brics currency, brics payment system, brics summit, russian presidency over brics, russia’s presidency at brics
brics enlargement, brics expansion, ethiopia joins brics, ethiopia in bricks, ethiopia becomes brics member, what countries are in brics, new brics members, what's brics, what does brics do, brics currency, brics payment system, brics summit, russian presidency over brics, russia’s presidency at brics
BRICS States Invited to Safe Arctic 2025 Research Exercise – Russian Emergencies Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Observers from BRICS states, including rescue workers from the UAE, have been invited to take part in the experimental research exercises Safe Arctic 2025 within developing ties in emergency response area, Director of the Information Policy Department of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations Roman Okhotenko told Sputnik.
"All BRICS states have got an invitation to the emergency response exercise Safe Arctic 2025. It will start in January in [the Russian city of] Arkhangelsk and will be conducted in 10 regions of Russia. As part of this exercise
, expeditions are planned in the Chukotka Autonomous Area," Okhotenko said.
The Russian Emergencies Ministry will strive to maintain high level of interaction with emergency departments of other BRICS states, paying special attention to practical events, such as exercises and training in the action coordination
of the command centers during emergencies, he said.
The official added that BRICS states are also invited to the exercises organized by the ministry in Noginsk, Moscow Region, scheduled for May 2025, while the Russian delegation will be expected at the World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2025 in Abu Dhabi.
In 2025, Okhotenko said, Russia is planning to focus on the development of natural disasters’ monitoring systems, natural disaster warning systems, use of artificial intelligence and the creation of the rescue detachments which meet the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG) standards, adding that Russia already has three detachments of this kind.
Safe Arctic 2025 experimental research exercises are scheduled for January 29-31, 2025. The agenda includes practical training, scientific conference, research expedition and activities at educational institutions.
BRICS is an intergovernmental association created in 2006. Russia assumed the rotating presidency of the bloc on January 1, 2024. The year began with the accession of new members to the association. In addition to Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa, it now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, according to the website of the Russian 2024 BRICS Chairmanship.
Media reports said that Saudi Arabia has not formalized its participation yet but has been taking part in BRICS meetings.