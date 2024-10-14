https://sputnikglobe.com/20241014/poland-to-set-minefields-along-eastern-border-as-part-of-east-shield-initiative---reports-1120547623.html
Poland to Set Minefields Along Eastern Border as Part of East Shield Initiative - Reports
Poland will create minefields along its eastern border as part of the East Shield military initiative, the state-run Polish Television (TVP) reported on Monday.
The Polish military is reportedly working on engineering structures on the country's eastern border. Exercises will be held at a testing ground in the town of Orzysz on Monday to evaluate various elements of the East Shield. The drills will include the deployment of concrete obstacles, anti-tank ditches and minefields, the broadcaster reported. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will reportedly attend the exercises. Russia has continuously expressed concerns about an unprecedented NATO buildup near its western borders. The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that Moscow is ready to talk to NATO, but on an equal footing, as long as the West abandons its efforts to militarize the continent.
