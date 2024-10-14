https://sputnikglobe.com/20241014/putin-submits-strategic-partnership-treaty-with-nkorea-to-parliament-for-ratification-1120551995.html

Putin Submits Strategic Partnership Treaty With N.Korea to Parliament for Ratification

Putin Submits Strategic Partnership Treaty With N.Korea to Parliament for Ratification

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday has submitted to the Russian State Duma, the lower house of the parliament, a bill to ratify the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Russia and North Korea, according to the State Duma's electronic database.

2024-10-14T18:59+0000

2024-10-14T18:59+0000

2024-10-14T18:59+0000

world

vladimir putin

kim jong un

maria zakharova

pyongyang

russia

russian foreign ministry

russian state duma

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/15/1119046710_0:163:3064:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_d4833a1a09c90dc35f5acf2ce3f4379b.jpg

"To ratify the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Russian Federation and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, signed in the city of Pyongyang on 19 June 2024," the document said.On June 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement during Putin's visit to Pyongyang. The treaty includes a commitment by both countries to mutually provide military and other assistance if either comes under attack.The cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang is carried out strictly within the framework of international law and is designed to play a stabilizing role in Northeast Asia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out earlier.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240623/upgraded-russianorth-korea-strategic-partnership-sends-west-strong-challenge--1119078297.html

pyongyang

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia and north korea, russia's strategic partnership treaty with north korea, putin and kim jong un