Putin Submits Strategic Partnership Treaty With N.Korea to Parliament for Ratification

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday has submitted to the Russian State Duma, the lower house of the parliament, a bill to ratify the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Russia and North Korea, according to the State Duma's electronic database.
vladimir putin
kim jong un
maria zakharova
pyongyang
russia
russian foreign ministry
russian state duma
"To ratify the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Russian Federation and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, signed in the city of Pyongyang on 19 June 2024," the document said.On June 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement during Putin's visit to Pyongyang. The treaty includes a commitment by both countries to mutually provide military and other assistance if either comes under attack.The cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang is carried out strictly within the framework of international law and is designed to play a stabilizing role in Northeast Asia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out earlier.
"To ratify the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
between the Russian Federation and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, signed in the city of Pyongyang on 19 June 2024," the document said.
On June 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement during Putin's visit to Pyongyang. The treaty includes a commitment by both countries to mutually provide military and other assistance
if either comes under attack.
Putin and Kim signed a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement that aims to serve as a roadmap for future bilateral cooperation in all spheres. The document on comprehensive partnership provides, among other things, for mutual military assistance in case of aggression against one of the participants. The Russian president also denounced the "indefinite restrictions regime" imposed on North Korea by the UN Security Council (UNSC), which includes an arms embargo, as "orchestrated by the US" and called for it to be revised.
The cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang is carried out strictly within the framework of international law and is designed to play a stabilizing role in Northeast Asia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out earlier
