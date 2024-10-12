https://sputnikglobe.com/20241012/reality-check-failing-ukraine-may-be-mulling-peace-talks-territorial-concessions-to-russia-1120525761.html
Reality Check: Failing Ukraine May Be Mulling Peace Talks, Territorial Concessions to Russia
Reality Check: Failing Ukraine May Be Mulling Peace Talks, Territorial Concessions to Russia
Sputnik International
While the Ukrainian regime has long insisted that there can be no peace talks with Russia and that the country should be restored to its pre-2014 borders, officials in Kiev reportedly realise that stance is unrealistic.
2024-10-12T18:36+0000
2024-10-12T18:36+0000
2024-10-12T18:46+0000
world
ukraine
russia
conflict
peace talks
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0d/1120129296_0:266:3072:1994_1920x0_80_0_0_6bf3090cd79b1f818499c0e40f82248a.jpg
Ukrainian leaders are starting to discuss giving up Ukraine’s former territories as part of a peace deal with Russia to an end.One senior Ukrainian official conceded to a German magazine that any peace proposal must be advantageous for Russia for Moscow to take it seriously.The un-named source also expressed concern that, no matter who wins the US presidential election next month, Washington will cut its previously-generous support to Ukraine.The prospects of losing foreign military aid — which has prolonged the conflict until now — along with growing unrest in Ukrainian society may explain the shift from Kiev's previous position of refusing to negotiate with Russia while President Vladimir Putin remains in office, along with other maximalist demands.But the magazine warned that there are still powerful figures in Ukraine who remain staunchly opposed to any peace talks.Kiev’s insistence on joining NATO is a major obstacle to efforts to resolve the Ukrainian conflict through diplomacy. Russia insists that Ukraine must remain neutral and unaligned to any military bloc.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241009/delayed-ramstein-meeting-speaks-volumes-about-zelensky-regimes-failure--ex-pentagon-analyst-1120490770.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0d/1120129296_176:0:2907:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2a58c0f7893c37074072b80adfc92b2e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukrainian conflict, russia ukraine negotiations, ukraine russia territory
ukrainian conflict, russia ukraine negotiations, ukraine russia territory
Reality Check: Failing Ukraine May Be Mulling Peace Talks, Territorial Concessions to Russia
18:36 GMT 12.10.2024 (Updated: 18:46 GMT 12.10.2024)
While the Ukrainian regime has long insisted that there can be no peace talks with Russia and that the country should be restored to its pre-2014 borders, officials in Kiev reportedly realise that stance is unrealistic.
Ukrainian leaders are starting to discuss giving up Ukraine’s former territories as part of a peace deal
with Russia to an end.
One senior Ukrainian official conceded to a German magazine that any peace proposal must be advantageous for Russia for Moscow to take it seriously.
The un-named source also expressed concern that, no matter who wins the US presidential election next month, Washington will cut
its previously-generous support to Ukraine.
The prospects of losing foreign military aid — which has prolonged the conflict until now — along with growing unrest in Ukrainian society may explain the shift from Kiev's previous position of refusing to negotiate with Russia while President Vladimir Putin remains in office, along with other maximalist demands.
But the magazine warned that there are still powerful figures in Ukraine who remain staunchly opposed to any peace talks.
Kiev’s insistence on joining NATO
is a major obstacle to efforts to resolve the Ukrainian conflict through diplomacy. Russia insists that Ukraine must remain neutral and unaligned to any military bloc.