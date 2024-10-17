https://sputnikglobe.com/20241017/laotian-president-to-head-national-delegation-to-brics-summit-in-russias-kazan--reports-1120584856.html

Laotian President to Head National Delegation to BRICS Summit in Russia's Kazan – Reports

Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith will lead the southeastern Asian nation's delegation to the 16th BRICS Summit to be held in the Russian city of Kazan next week, state media reported on Thursday.

Sisoulith will attend the October 22-24 summit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, KPL news agency reported. He is expected to meet one-on-one with Putin and other BRICS leaders to discuss ways of developing and enhancing bilateral and multilateral cooperation. BRICS is an intergovernmental association created in 2006. Russia assumed the rotating presidency of the bloc on January 1, 2024. The year began with the accession of new members to the association. In addition to Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa, it now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, according to the website of the Russian 2024 BRICS Chairmanship. Saudi Arabia has not reportedly formalized its participation but has been taking part in BRICS meetings.

