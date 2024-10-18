https://sputnikglobe.com/20241018/house-democrats-say-trump-overcharged-secret-service-at-his-dc-hotel-1120596260.html

House Democrats Say Trump Overcharged Secret Service at His DC Hotel

House Democrats Say Trump Overcharged Secret Service at His DC Hotel

Sputnik International

Donald Trump during his presidency overcharged Secret Service agents to stay at his DC hotel, treating the agency "as an ATM," a new report by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee alleges.

2024-10-18T22:30+0000

2024-10-18T22:30+0000

2024-10-18T22:30+0000

americas

us

donald trump

dc

pennsylvania

secret service

democrats

us secret service

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1a/1119509450_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_643e93ae165b742eafbc884a08906bac.jpg

"One source of payments discussed in this report is the U.S. Secret Service, which Donald Trump treated as his own personal government ATM, extracting from it exorbitant rates his hotel imposed while Secret Service agents protected him, his children, and even foreign leaders whose own payments received by Trump violated the Constitution’s Foreign Emoluments Clause," the report said. According to the Democratic report, Trump’s hotel often did not just charge the Secret Service as much as 300% or more above the authorized federal government rates, but also charged it "far more than hundreds of other patrons, including members of a foreign royal family and a Chinese business interest." The report stated that it wants to ensure that taxpayer funds appropriated to the Secret Service are expended to fulfill its protective missions and "not to violate the Constitution by lining the president’s pockets." The report also focuses on payments made by federal and state officials staying at the hotel, as well as individuals who allegedly sought and often obtained federal jobs in the Trump administration and presidential pardons. In a report published on Thursday, an independent panel reviewing the assassination attempt revealed "deep flaws" in the Secret Service. The panel warned that "another Butler can and will happen again" unless the agency is reformed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241004/us-secret-service-facing-mass-exodus-of-agents---reports-1120410745.html

americas

dc

pennsylvania

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trump-2024, is trump running for president, why is trump banned from election, who's banning trump from election, why is trump banned from election, who's against trump in presidential election, was trump behind january 6, who organized january 6, why is trump banned from election, trump’s court case, why is trump investigated, republicans vs democrats at the elections, who will win in 2024 elections, trump vs harris, trump harris debate, presidential debate, biden drops out, joe biden dropped out of presidential race, kamala harris replaces biden, biden quits, harris new democratic candidate, vice president jd vance, vice president tim walz