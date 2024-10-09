International
Every Third US Citizen Believes in Conspiracy Around Attempts on Trump's Life - Poll
Every Third US Citizen Believes in Conspiracy Around Attempts on Trump's Life - Poll
More than a third of US citizens believe that there is a wide-spread conspiracy surrounding the assassination attempts against former US President Donald Trump, a Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll showed on Wednesday.
Some 36% of respondents claimed that they believe that there is a wide circle of people involved in an even wider conspiracy targeting Trump's life, according to the poll, conducted exclusively for the Newsweek magazine. Less than a half of US people (44%) told the pollster that the attempts were singular acts of violence, while 20% either declined to respond or were unsure. Trump has survived two assassination attempts. On July 13, Thomas Matthew Crooks attempted to assassinate Trump at a campaign rally in Butler. The gunman shot Trump in the ear, killing one audience member and wounding two others. A Secret Service sniper killed Crooks.
11:18 GMT 09.10.2024
More than a third of US citizens believe that there is a wide-spread conspiracy surrounding the assassination attempts against former US President Donald Trump, a Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll showed on Wednesday.
Some 36% of respondents claimed that they believe that there is a wide circle of people involved in an even wider conspiracy targeting Trump's life, according to the poll, conducted exclusively for the Newsweek magazine.
Less than a half of US people (44%) told the pollster that the attempts were singular acts of violence, while 20% either declined to respond or were unsure.
Дональд Трамп после покушения на предвыборном митинге в Батлере, США - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2024
Americas
Secret Service Wants Funding Bump After Fumbling Trump Assassination Plots Twice in a Row
20 September, 17:27 GMT
Trump has survived two assassination attempts. On July 13, Thomas Matthew Crooks attempted to assassinate Trump at a campaign rally in Butler. The gunman shot Trump in the ear, killing one audience member and wounding two others. A Secret Service sniper killed Crooks.

In September, US Secret Service agents opened fire on 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh after they found him allegedly waiting in a sniper's nest near where Trump was playing golf at the time. The man was arrested.

