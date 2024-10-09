https://sputnikglobe.com/20241009/every-third-us-citizen-believes-in-conspiracy-around-attempts-on-trumps-life---poll-1120484793.html

Every Third US Citizen Believes in Conspiracy Around Attempts on Trump's Life - Poll

Sputnik International

More than a third of US citizens believe that there is a wide-spread conspiracy surrounding the assassination attempts against former US President Donald Trump, a Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll showed on Wednesday.

Some 36% of respondents claimed that they believe that there is a wide circle of people involved in an even wider conspiracy targeting Trump's life, according to the poll, conducted exclusively for the Newsweek magazine. Less than a half of US people (44%) told the pollster that the attempts were singular acts of violence, while 20% either declined to respond or were unsure. Trump has survived two assassination attempts. On July 13, Thomas Matthew Crooks attempted to assassinate Trump at a campaign rally in Butler. The gunman shot Trump in the ear, killing one audience member and wounding two others. A Secret Service sniper killed Crooks.

