Senior Hamas Official Says Palestinian Group Believes in Victory
The Palestinian movement Hamas cannot be destroyed and is confident that it will ultimately win, Basem Naim, a senior member of Hamas’s political bureau, said on Friday.
"Hamas is a liberation movement led by people seeking freedom and dignity, and this cannot be destroyed," he said in a statement quoted by Press TV. Naim spoke after the Israel Defense Forces announced on Thursday the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. Naim’s said the movement believed that its destiny was "either victory or martyrdom."
Senior Hamas Official Says Palestinian Group Believes in Victory
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Palestinian movement Hamas cannot be destroyed and is confident that it will ultimately win, Basem Naim, a senior member of Hamas’s political bureau, said on Friday.