Senior Hamas Official Says Palestinian Group Believes in Victory
The Palestinian movement Hamas cannot be destroyed and is confident that it will ultimately win, Basem Naim, a senior member of Hamas’s political bureau, said on Friday.
"Hamas is a liberation movement led by people seeking freedom and dignity, and this cannot be destroyed," he said in a statement quoted by Press TV. Naim spoke after the Israel Defense Forces announced on Thursday the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. Naim’s said the movement believed that its destiny was "either victory or martyrdom."
20:00 GMT 18.10.2024
© AP Photo / Fatima Shbair
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Palestinian movement Hamas cannot be destroyed and is confident that it will ultimately win, Basem Naim, a senior member of Hamas’s political bureau, said on Friday.
"Hamas is a liberation movement led by people seeking freedom and dignity, and this cannot be destroyed," he said in a statement quoted by Press TV.
Naim spoke after the Israel Defense Forces announced on Thursday the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.
IDF soldiers in the Gaza Strip - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2024
World
Hamas Confirms Death of Head of Political Bureau Sinwar - Movement Deputy Head
12:30 GMT
"It is very painful and distressing to lose beloved people, especially extraordinary leaders like ours, but what we are sure of is that we are; this is the outcome for all people who fought for their liberty," Naim said.
Naim’s said the movement believed that its destiny was "either victory or martyrdom."
