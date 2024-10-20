https://sputnikglobe.com/20241020/irans-foreign-minister-targets-in-israel-are-set-retaliation-ready-if-attacked-1120608865.html

Iran’s Foreign Minister: Targets in Israel Are Set, Retaliation Ready if Attacked

The Iranian command has identified targets in Israel that will be struck if Israeli forces attack Iran, stated Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

"Any attack against Iran means crossing its red line. We will not leave it unanswered. A necessary response will be given to any attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities or a similar raid," he said, as quoted by PressTV, adding that Tehran has "now identified all our targets (...), and a similar attack will be carried out on them."He also criticized the US, stating that without its support, Israel would not be able to conduct military operations in Gaza and Lebanon. "If the Americans truly had the political will, they could stop Israel and end the attacks," the minister added.Meanwhile, an official from an Israeli minister's office told The Times of Israel that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will convene a security cabinet meeting at the Kirya government complex in Tel Aviv. The newspaper notes that the meeting comes as Israel continues preparations for a potential strike on Iran.On October 1, as part of the True Promise 2 operation, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched a large number of rockets at Israel. The Israeli military stated that they would respond to the attack when they deem it necessary.

