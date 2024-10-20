https://sputnikglobe.com/20241020/irans-foreign-minister-targets-in-israel-are-set-retaliation-ready-if-attacked-1120608865.html
Iran’s Foreign Minister: Targets in Israel Are Set, Retaliation Ready if Attacked
Iran’s Foreign Minister: Targets in Israel Are Set, Retaliation Ready if Attacked
Sputnik International
The Iranian command has identified targets in Israel that will be struck if Israeli forces attack Iran, stated Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi.
2024-10-20T21:32+0000
2024-10-20T21:32+0000
2024-10-20T21:32+0000
world
middle east
abbas araghchi
benjamin netanyahu
iran
israel
islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/03/1120395378_0:0:1200:676_1920x0_80_0_0_45e1a0ca7534a4003d0800cb35decaef.jpg
"Any attack against Iran means crossing its red line. We will not leave it unanswered. A necessary response will be given to any attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities or a similar raid," he said, as quoted by PressTV, adding that Tehran has "now identified all our targets (...), and a similar attack will be carried out on them."He also criticized the US, stating that without its support, Israel would not be able to conduct military operations in Gaza and Lebanon. "If the Americans truly had the political will, they could stop Israel and end the attacks," the minister added.Meanwhile, an official from an Israeli minister's office told The Times of Israel that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will convene a security cabinet meeting at the Kirya government complex in Tel Aviv. The newspaper notes that the meeting comes as Israel continues preparations for a potential strike on Iran.On October 1, as part of the True Promise 2 operation, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched a large number of rockets at Israel. The Israeli military stated that they would respond to the attack when they deem it necessary.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241019/turkiye-israel-pushing-iran-towards-war-tehran-prepares-for-defense-1120602291.html
iran
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/03/1120395378_62:0:1129:800_1920x0_80_0_0_a344e205e29a3e5f0264b509d2227386.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iran, israel, iran-israel tensions, seyed abbas araghchi, true promies, middle east crisis
iran, israel, iran-israel tensions, seyed abbas araghchi, true promies, middle east crisis
Iran’s Foreign Minister: Targets in Israel Are Set, Retaliation Ready if Attacked
The Iranian command has identified targets in Israel that will be struck if Israeli forces attack Iran, stated Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi.
"Any attack against Iran means crossing its red line. We will not leave it unanswered. A necessary response will be given to any attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities or a similar raid," he said, as quoted by PressTV, adding that Tehran has "now identified all our targets (...), and a similar attack will be carried out on them."
He also criticized the US, stating that without its support
, Israel would not be able to conduct military operations in Gaza and Lebanon. "If the Americans truly had the political will, they could stop Israel and end the attacks," the minister added.
"If a large-scale war breaks out in the region, the United States will be drawn into it, something we do not want at all," Araghchi noted, pointing out that the conflict could spread to Gulf countries, though there is still a chance for diplomatic resolution.
Meanwhile, an official from an Israeli minister's office told The Times of Israel that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will convene a security cabinet meeting at the Kirya government complex in Tel Aviv. The newspaper notes that the meeting comes as Israel continues preparations for a potential strike on Iran.
On October 1, as part of the True Promise 2 operation
, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched a large number of rockets at Israel. The Israeli military stated that they would respond to the attack when they deem it necessary.