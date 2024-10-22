https://sputnikglobe.com/20241022/iran-touts-ability-to-blunt-israeli-aggression-against-nuclear-sites-1120638943.html

Iran Touts Ability to Blunt Israeli Aggression Against Nuclear Sites

Iran Touts Ability to Blunt Israeli Aggression Against Nuclear Sites

Sputnik International

Tel Aviv’s plans to hit back at Tehran after the October 1 Iranian missile attack have reportedly undergone a series of revisions, with initial plans to strike Iranian oil or nuclear facilities reportedly swapped for military targets. Last week, the US launched a probe after a classified assessment on Israel’s war plans was leaked online.

2024-10-22T13:04+0000

2024-10-22T13:04+0000

2024-10-22T13:26+0000

world

middle east

abbas araghchi

masoud pezeshkian

mike johnson

iran

israel

tehran

security council

islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/05/1119647944_1:0:1279:719_1920x0_80_0_0_647460d8fa194878d138b79f60a11337.jpg

Iran has the means – both military and diplomatic – to protect its critical infrastructure, including its peaceful nuclear energy program, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has indicated.“Israel has not stopped short of perpetrating any form of crime up until now. Unfortunately, it continues to commit such atrocities with the support of the United States and certain European countries,” Araghchi said, warning that “if our critical infrastructure is attacked, the Zionist enemy knows what we can do in response.”“We are monitoring closely the movements of American bases in the region and are aware of all their movements and flights. If Israel attacks Iran in any form, Iran will respond in the same format,” Araghchi stressed.Abbas Araghchi’s whirlwind diplomatic tour has taken him to Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Iraq, Egypt, Turkiye, and Kuwait. Earlier this month, Iran's foreign minister visited Lebanon, Syria, and Jordan.The diplomatic offensive comes amid Iran’s ongoing preparations for an Israeli attack in response to a large-scale IRGC ballistic missile strike targeting Israeli military and intelligence sites on October 1 – which managed to pierce Israel’s much-touted air and missile defenses and cause damage to military infrastructure. The October 1 attack was itself a response to months of Israeli escalations – including the assassinations of Hamas Politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, and Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut.Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned Tuesday that any Israeli attack would be met with a “proportional response” from Tehran. Pezeshkian also submitted a blueprint budget to lawmakers Tuesday prioritizing defense.On Sunday, US House Speaker Mike Johnson confirmed media reports of a leak of sensitive US intelligence assessments on Israeli plans to attack Iran on social media. An “investigation [is] underway and I’ll get a briefing on that in a couple of hours… We are following it closely,” Johnson told CNN.Saeed Iravani, Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, sent a letter to UN chief Antonio Guterres and Security Council President Christine Baeriswyl on Monday warning the US against any involvement in Israeli adventurism.“The United States’ involvement, through its provision of technical expertise and advanced weaponry, including sophisticated air defense systems, to Israel, that would further instigate and embolden Israel to conduct aggressive attacks against Iran, would make the US government complicit in any Israeli aggression against Iran and its consequences, as it has already been complicit in the ongoing war crimes and genocidal campaign targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in Gaza and Lebanon,” the letter said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241020/irans-foreign-minister-targets-in-israel-are-set-retaliation-ready-if-attacked-1120608865.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241021/white-house-deeply-concerned-over-leak-of-israels-iran-attack-plan-1120627094.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241014/dispatching-troops-to-israel-us-sets-stage-for-direct-participation-in-middle-east-war-1120538231.html

iran

israel

tehran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

can iran respond to israeli strikes, will israel strike iran, when will israel attack iran, will iran react to israeli attack, will use take part in israel attack on iran, will us allies take part in attack on iran