https://sputnikglobe.com/20241022/trump-likely-to-win-in-all-swing-states--election-betting-analysis-1120644131.html

Trump Likely to Win in All Swing States – Election Betting Analysis

Trump Likely to Win in All Swing States – Election Betting Analysis

Sputnik International

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is likely to win in all swing states and get reelected as a result, according to the data released by Election Betting Odds on Tuesday.

2024-10-22T17:33+0000

2024-10-22T17:33+0000

2024-10-22T17:33+0000

americas

us

donald trump

kamala harris

republican

georgia

arizona

north carolina

ipsos

2024 us presidential election

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/15/1109728109_0:156:3000:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_22d9b76fe2cf26f6175a9f157211cb3f.jpg

The betting firm put Trump's odds of winning Arizona at 72.1%, Georgia at 70.5%, North Carolina at 66.5%, Pennsylvania at 61.5%, Nevada at 60.7%, Michigan at 59.5% and Wisconsin at 57.5%, while Trump’s Democratic rival Kamala Harris is projected to lose them all. Trump’s odds of winning the election stand at 60.3%, while Harris’ chances are estimated at only 39.1%. The analysis predicts that Trump will secure 312 electoral votes, versus Harris' 226. The service sums up data provided by Betfair, Smarkets, PredictIt, Polymarket and Kalshi, and updates the information every 20 minutes. According to a poll conducted by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Trump is leading Harris by four percentage points in the swing state of Georgia. The Republican candidate got 47% support, while the Democratic nominee was supported by 43% of those polled. However, the daily noted that 8% of likely voters said they were still undecided, which could change the outcome. The poll was conducted on October 7-16 among 1,000 likely voters in Georgia, with a 3.1 percentage point margin of error. A separate Reuters/Ipsos poll showed Harris leading Trump by three percentage points nationally, 46% to 43%. When asked about their approach to immigration and economic challenges, respondents favored Trump, who led 46% to 38% on the economy and 48% to 35% on immigration. Over 4,100 US adults took part in the Reuters/Ipsos poll, which was conducted online nationwide on October 15-21. Trump and Harris have been running neck-and-neck in the seven swing states ahead of the November 5 presidential election. These states, also referred to as battleground states, are seen as pivotal for either candidate to secure victory.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241010/trump-outpaces-harris-and-walz-on-campaign-trail-ahead-of-election-day---reports-1120500403.html

americas

georgia

arizona

north carolina

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donald trump, swing states, 2024 us presidential election, republican party, us democratic party, kamala harris