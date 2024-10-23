BRICS Summit Day 2: What You Need to Know
BRICS+ 2024
Russia’s city of Kazan is hosting the 16th BRICS Summit on October 22-24. Day one of the gathering featured a packed itinerary that included Russian President Vladimir Putin's bilateral meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The agenda of the second day of the 16th BRICS Summit – the association’s main event during Russia’s presidency – is expected to be a packed one.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will continue the marathon of bilateral talks on the second day of the summit in Kazan, according to presidential aide Yuri Ushakov.
Putin's first bilateral meeting on October 23 will be with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, which will follow the two summit sessions. Putin is expected to discuss the long-awaited Russia-Iran strategic partnership agreement, which covers all areas of bilateral cooperation between the two sides.
The Russian president is scheduled to meet with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Prospects for developing trade and economic ties, as well as a project to create an international gas hub in Turkiye, are reportedly to be touched upon.
Putin will also hold a bilateral meeting with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, whose country officially joined BRICS on January 1.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also arrived in Kazan. Putin and Guterres plan to meet on Thursday on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit to discuss the work of the United Nations, the Middle East crisis, and the situation around Ukraine.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro also arrived in the Russian city of Kazan on Tuesday to participate in the 16th BRICS Summit.
Among other events to look out for:
A joint photo session of the heads of delegations will take place today, according to the summit's official itinerary. Delegations from about 36 countries – 22 of them represented by heads of state – and six international organizations are attending the three-day event.
There will be a restricted-format meeting, followed by an extended-format meeting of participating delegations.
An official meeting ceremony for heads of delegations participating in the summit.
A gala reception hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin.