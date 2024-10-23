https://sputnikglobe.com/20241023/brics-summit-day-2-what-you-need-to-know---1120651192.html

BRICS Summit Day 2: What You Need to Know

The agenda of the second day of the XVI BRICS Summit - the association’s main event during Russia’s presidency - is expected to be a packed one.

The agenda of the second day of the 16th BRICS Summit – the association’s main event during Russia’s presidency – is expected to be a packed one. Russian President Vladimir Putin will continue the marathon of bilateral talks on the second day of the summit in Kazan, according to presidential aide Yuri Ushakov.UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also arrived in Kazan. Putin and Guterres plan to meet on Thursday on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit to discuss the work of the United Nations, the Middle East crisis, and the situation around Ukraine. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro also arrived in the Russian city of Kazan on Tuesday to participate in the 16th BRICS Summit.Among other events to look out for:

