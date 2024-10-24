LIVE UPDATES: BRICS Summit in Russia's Kazan - Day 3

The BRICS Summit is taking place in the Russian city of Kazan from October 22 to 24.

Russia’s city of Kazan is hosting a three-day summit of BRICS emerging economies. The event is focused on strengthening multilateralism, integrating new members of the bloc, and addressing regional challenges. On Wednesday, BRICS leaders issued a joint declaration.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to hold talks with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith, Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, and Bolivian President Luis Arce Catacora.

BRICS is an intergovernmental association created in 2006, and Russia assumed the rotating presidency of the bloc on January 1, 2024. The year began with the accession of new members to the association.