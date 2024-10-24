https://sputnikglobe.com/20241024/if-gas-transit-through-ukraine-is-stopped-prices-for-it-in-europe-will-rise---vulin-1120661604.html

If Gas Transit Through Ukraine is Stopped, Prices for It in Europe Will Rise - Vulin

If Gas Transit Through Ukraine is Stopped, Prices for It in Europe Will Rise - Vulin

Sputnik International

The Ukrainian occupation of the Russian town of Sudzha and the possible cessation of gas transit through Ukraine may lead to higher gas prices in Europe, but Belgrade will not suffer thanks to a long-term contract with Moscow, Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin said in an interview with Sputnik.

2024-10-24T05:02+0000

2024-10-24T05:02+0000

2024-10-24T05:02+0000

world

russia

aleksandar vulin

serbia

ukraine

interpol

brics

kursk

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/10/1118986582_0:140:3144:1909_1920x0_80_0_0_3b1dc44811f216904259aec7599e11c4.jpg

There is a gas metering station in Sudzha in the Kursk Region, through which Russian energy giant Gazprom supplies Russian gas for transit through Ukrainian territory. The Ukrainian attack on Russia's Kursk Region was aimed primarily at seizing the nuclear power plant, and information about a possible act of sabotage should have alarmed the entire world, Vulin said.He said that luckily, this did not happen.Belgrade will comply with the arrest warrant for Ukrainian Nazi veteran Yaroslav Hunka issued by Interpol, Aleksandar Vulin said.The West is putting pressure on Belgrade for any form of cooperation with Moscow, but Serbia will not impose any sanctions or cancel direct flights with Russia, Vulin saidю"There is pressure on any activity made between Serbia and Russia. And always the collective West puts... pressure on us when it sees that we have... good communication with Russia... No, we will not impose any sanctions on Russia, that's it. And of course we will not change our politics regarding our economic cooperation, and flights to Moscow is part of our economic communication. I cannot tell whether there will be more or less, but I know that we will not stop flying to Moscow," Vulin said on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240905/serbias-vucic-says-mulling-russias-invitation-to-brics-outreach-summit-in-october-1120044566.html

russia

serbia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gas transit through ukraine, long-term contract with moscow, gas transit, serbian deputy prime minister aleksandar vulin