If Gas Transit Through Ukraine is Stopped, Prices for It in Europe Will Rise - Vulin
© Sputnik / Pavel Lvov / Go to the mediabankEmployees work at the gas metering units of the Gazprom's Amur Gas Processing Plant near the town of Svobodny, Amur Region, Russia.
© Sputnik / Pavel Lvov/
Subscribe
KAZAN (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian occupation of the Russian town of Sudzha and the possible cessation of gas transit through Ukraine may lead to higher gas prices in Europe, but Belgrade will not suffer thanks to a long-term contract with Moscow, Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin said in an interview with Sputnik.
There is a gas metering station in Sudzha in the Kursk Region, through which Russian energy giant Gazprom supplies Russian gas for transit through Ukrainian territory.
"That can be a problem. That can be a problem for all of us, for entire Europe, not just for Serbia. But speaking [about it], we can do nothing about it. If you expect that Ukraine will listen to what Serbia said - no, it will not happen. But are we expecting [an] increase in price for gas? Yes, of course. But luckily, we have an agreement with Russia. So we will not be damaged by that," Vulin said on the sidelines of the BRICS summit, answering a relevant question.
The Ukrainian attack on Russia's Kursk Region was aimed primarily at seizing the nuclear power plant, and information about a possible act of sabotage should have alarmed the entire world, Vulin said.
"Not just Serbia, any country in the world should be very much worried having heard something like that. My information said... that all Kursk action was made in first place that they tried to seize the nuclear plant, and that moment they would've said: 'we have a nuclear bomb on Russian soil, and we will use it'," Vulin said on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in response to a relevant question.
He said that luckily, this did not happen.
5 September, 14:51 GMT
Belgrade will comply with the arrest warrant for Ukrainian Nazi veteran Yaroslav Hunka issued by Interpol, Aleksandar Vulin said.
"If it's an Interpol arrest warrant, we will obey of course. We are part of Interpol," Vulin said on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan.
The West is putting pressure on Belgrade for any form of cooperation with Moscow, but Serbia will not impose any sanctions or cancel direct flights with Russia, Vulin saidю
"There is pressure on any activity made between Serbia and Russia. And always the collective West puts... pressure on us when it sees that we have... good communication with Russia... No, we will not impose any sanctions on Russia, that's it. And of course we will not change our politics regarding our economic cooperation, and flights to Moscow is part of our economic communication. I cannot tell whether there will be more or less, but I know that we will not stop flying to Moscow," Vulin said on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan.