Meet the Press vs. Flee the Press: Putin, Biden Pressers Highlight 'Double Standard' on Media Access

President Putin gave a press conference to international journalists on the final day of the BRICS bloc's 16th Summit in Kazan, Russia. During the event, the Russian president fielded a number of questions by Western legacy media. This contrasts sharply with Washington's stance toward Russian journalists, analyst Jeremy Kuzmarov pointed out.

Vladimir Putin answered sharp and borderline provocative questions by Western reporters at his big presser in Kazan on Thursday, providing journalists from unfriendly countries a crash course on the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis after they accused Russia of plans for a "massive escalation."“I would like to draw your attention to the fact that it's not Russia's actions that have led to an escalation in Ukraine. Rather, it is the coup d’état in 2014, which was supported first and foremost by the US. The US has even publicly announced how much money it spent back then to organize and orchestrate this coup d’état…A number of European leaders have said publicly that they had been duping us because they had been using that time to rearm the Ukrainian troops,” Putin told an NBC reporter who brought up Ukraine, North Korea and the oft-touted but never proven claims of Russian plans to interfere in US elections.“You spoke about drone attacks and so on. Yes, indeed, we didn't have that [before the start of the Special Military Operation]. But there was a much worse situation. It was that we received as a response to our [security] proposals...we were always being told where is our place is. And in the end, where we were ‘supposed to be’ would lead us to falling back of sliding to the second-tier countries which are only serving the purpose of commodity markets, appendages with a loss to a great extent of our national sovereignty,” Putin separately told the BBC's veteran Russia correspondent.Even when it comes to questions from the US's own media, the Biden presidency has been a standout when it comes to evading the press, with commander-in-chief holding the fewest press conference and interviews of any president since the 1980s, including just 15 solo news conferences over his nearly four years in office.“The NBC news correspondent asked about North Korean troops and whether Putin had been talking to Donald Trump. He suggested that Russia was escalating the war in Ukraine by inviting North Korean troops, but Putin responded that it was the US who had started the war when it initiated the 2014 Maidan coup - something the NBC correspondent seemed oblivious about. The Trump question showed the Western media's obsession with an alleged Trump-Putin connection that has never proven to have existed,” Kuzmarov said.The BRICS Summit in Kazan that Putin’s press conference was dedicated to highlighted the reality of a “growing alliance of countries that want to establish a multipolar world order,” the observer added.

