New York Post Endorses Donald Trump for US President

The editorial board of US newspaper New York Post has officially endorsed the candidacy of former US President Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election.

The newspaper said on Friday that supporting Trump was "the clear choice for a better future." New York Post cited several aspects of Trump’s program, such as border security and a sensible immigration system, city safety and support for law and order, low-tax economic policies, as well as maintaining respect for the US in the international arena, as reasons for backing the Republican candidate. The newspaper’s staff believes Trump’s work as president was much more effective than the policies of current President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who is also running for president in the November 5 election.

