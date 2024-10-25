https://sputnikglobe.com/20241025/new-york-post-endorses-donald-trump-for-us-president-1120675542.html
New York Post Endorses Donald Trump for US President
New York Post Endorses Donald Trump for US President
Sputnik International
The editorial board of US newspaper New York Post has officially endorsed the candidacy of former US President Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election.
2024-10-25T12:11+0000
2024-10-25T12:11+0000
2024-10-25T12:11+0000
americas
us
2024 us presidential election
donald trump
joe biden
kamala harris
republican
democrats
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/10/1120164729_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_551dd0924cb69ae3bbacef6c3543800e.jpg
The newspaper said on Friday that supporting Trump was "the clear choice for a better future." New York Post cited several aspects of Trump’s program, such as border security and a sensible immigration system, city safety and support for law and order, low-tax economic policies, as well as maintaining respect for the US in the international arena, as reasons for backing the Republican candidate. The newspaper’s staff believes Trump’s work as president was much more effective than the policies of current President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who is also running for president in the November 5 election.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241020/trump-says-harris-threatens-us-democracy-1120605418.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/10/1120164729_46:0:2777:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_61aadd81eaf34557ca32b81ba90f85bd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024 presidential election, 2024 us elections, 2024 presidential elections in us, trump new york post, trump endorsed new york post
2024 presidential election, 2024 us elections, 2024 presidential elections in us, trump new york post, trump endorsed new york post
New York Post Endorses Donald Trump for US President
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The editorial board of US newspaper New York Post has officially endorsed the candidacy of former US President Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election.
The newspaper said on Friday that supporting Trump was "the clear choice for a better future
."
New York Post cited several aspects of Trump’s program, such as border security and a sensible immigration system, city safety and support for law and order, low-tax economic policies, as well as maintaining respect for the US in the international arena, as reasons for backing the Republican candidate.
The newspaper’s staff believes Trump’s work as president was much more effective
than the policies of current President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who is also running for president in the November 5 election.