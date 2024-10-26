https://sputnikglobe.com/20241026/georgians-to-vote-in-parliamentary-elections-on-saturday-1120683522.html

Georgians to Vote in Parliamentary Elections on Saturday

Georgians will head to the polls on Saturday to elect a new parliament after several turbulent months of opposition-led protests prompted fears of a coup.

The ruling Georgian Dream party will face off against the opposition Unity – National Movement alliance, which advocates for a European path for Georgia. It staged several anti-government protests earlier this year in response to bills on foreign agents and family values. Both the governing party and the opposition alliance have warned of potential election meddling, with the Georgian Dream fearing US interference. The government fears that riots might erupt in the country on the election day, so much so that Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has warned that any attempt to storm or block the Central Election Commission's building will be punishable by imprisonment.

