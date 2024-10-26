https://sputnikglobe.com/20241026/russia-expresses-concern-over-deaths-of-journalists-in-lebanon-from-israeli-strikes-1120685782.html
Russia is deeply concerned over the escalating violence and civilian casualties in Lebanon due to Israeli strikes, which have also resulted in the deaths of journalists, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.
"We are deeply concerned about the escalation of violence in Lebanon. There have been numerous reports of civilian casualties as a result of massive indiscriminate attacks on densely populated residential areas of Beirut and other Lebanese cities by the Israeli armed forces. Among the dead and injured civilians are a large number of journalists and media workers," Zakharova said in a statement published by the ministry. Zakharova also offered condolences to the relatives of the deceased journalists and expressed solidarity with the leadership and people of Lebanon, "who have been subjected to yet another armed aggression."

Iran-Israel Escalation Poses Real Threats to Stability

Moscow is deeply concerned over the ongoing escalation between Israel and Iran that threatens regional stability and security, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

Russia is ready to work with all parties to reduce the level of confrontation in the Middle East, the spokeswoman also said, adding that Moscow urged all parties involved to exercise restraint and cease the violence.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is deeply concerned over the escalating violence and civilian casualties in Lebanon due to Israeli strikes, which have also resulted in the deaths of journalists, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.
"We are deeply concerned about the escalation of violence in Lebanon. There have been numerous reports of civilian casualties as a result of massive indiscriminate attacks on densely populated residential areas
of Beirut and other Lebanese cities by the Israeli armed forces. Among the dead and injured civilians are a large number of journalists and media workers," Zakharova said in a statement published by the ministry.
Zakharova also offered condolences to the relatives of the deceased journalists and expressed solidarity with the leadership and people of Lebanon, "who have been subjected to yet another armed aggression."
Iran-Israel Escalation Poses Real Threats to Stability
Moscow is deeply concerned over the ongoing escalation between Israel and Iran that threatens regional stability and security, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.
"We are deeply concerned about the ongoing explosive escalation between Israel and the Islamic Republic [of Iran], which poses real threats to stability and security in the region," Zakharova said in a statement published by the Russian Foreign Ministry.
Russia is ready to work with all parties to reduce the level of confrontation in the Middle East, the spokeswoman also said, adding that Moscow urged all parties involved to exercise restraint and cease the violence.