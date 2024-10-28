https://sputnikglobe.com/20241028/russian-dreadlock-style-tanks-hit-front-lines-to-fend-off-drones-1120702547.html
Russian Dreadlock-Style Tanks Hit Front Lines to Fend Off Drones
Russian Dreadlock-Style Tanks Hit Front Lines to Fend Off Drones
Sputnik International
The protective structure is installed on the tank turret in the form of a "grill" made of reinforced industrial steel cables.
2024-10-28T08:53+0000
2024-10-28T08:53+0000
2024-10-28T08:53+0000
russia
tanks
drones
army
uavs
special operation
russia's special operation in ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1c/1120702379_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_dc7744512a8cf1d66527598e2beb6d0f.jpg
Russian tanks in the special military operation zone have been equipped with anti-drone "grills" that, from a distance, resemble dreadlocks - a hairstyle made of rope-like strands of hair.He added that his tank - which is part of the 150th Guards Motor Rifle Division with the Tsents battlegroup – was also equipped with an electronic warfare system designed to tackle the Ukrainian army’s unmanned aerial vehicles.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1c/1120702379_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_eac0b95468c081309c9df5799e99511f.jpg
Russian dreadlock-style tanks hit front lines to fend off drones
Sputnik International
Russian dreadlock-style tanks hit front lines to fend off drones
2024-10-28T08:53+0000
true
PT0M27S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
russian tanks, anti-drone "grills", special military operation, aelectronic warfare system, unmanned aerial vehicles
russian tanks, anti-drone "grills", special military operation, aelectronic warfare system, unmanned aerial vehicles
Russian Dreadlock-Style Tanks Hit Front Lines to Fend Off Drones
The protective structure is installed on the tank turret in the form of a "grill" made of reinforced industrial steel cables.