Russian Dreadlock-Style Tanks Hit Front Lines to Fend Off Drones

The protective structure is installed on the tank turret in the form of a "grill" made of reinforced industrial steel cables.

Russian tanks in the special military operation zone have been equipped with anti-drone "grills" that, from a distance, resemble dreadlocks - a hairstyle made of rope-like strands of hair.He added that his tank - which is part of the 150th Guards Motor Rifle Division with the Tsents battlegroup – was also equipped with an electronic warfare system designed to tackle the Ukrainian army’s unmanned aerial vehicles.

