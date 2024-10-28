International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241028/russian-dreadlock-style-tanks-hit-front-lines-to-fend-off-drones-1120702547.html
Russian Dreadlock-Style Tanks Hit Front Lines to Fend Off Drones
Russian Dreadlock-Style Tanks Hit Front Lines to Fend Off Drones
Sputnik International
The protective structure is installed on the tank turret in the form of a "grill" made of reinforced industrial steel cables.
2024-10-28T08:53+0000
2024-10-28T08:53+0000
russia
tanks
drones
army
uavs
special operation
russia's special operation in ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1c/1120702379_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_dc7744512a8cf1d66527598e2beb6d0f.jpg
Russian tanks in the special military operation zone have been equipped with anti-drone "grills" that, from a distance, resemble dreadlocks - a hairstyle made of rope-like strands of hair.He added that his tank - which is part of the 150th Guards Motor Rifle Division with the Tsents battlegroup – was also equipped with an electronic warfare system designed to tackle the Ukrainian army’s unmanned aerial vehicles.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian dreadlock-style tanks hit front lines to fend off drones
Sputnik International
Russian dreadlock-style tanks hit front lines to fend off drones
2024-10-28T08:53+0000
true
PT0M27S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1c/1120702379_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_eac0b95468c081309c9df5799e99511f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian tanks, anti-drone "grills", special military operation, aelectronic warfare system, unmanned aerial vehicles
russian tanks, anti-drone "grills", special military operation, aelectronic warfare system, unmanned aerial vehicles

Russian Dreadlock-Style Tanks Hit Front Lines to Fend Off Drones

08:53 GMT 28.10.2024
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
The protective structure is installed on the tank turret in the form of a "grill" made of reinforced industrial steel cables.
Russian tanks in the special military operation zone have been equipped with anti-drone "grills" that, from a distance, resemble dreadlocks - a hairstyle made of rope-like strands of hair.

"We have designed these ‘dreads’ all by ourselves. Thanks to them, the cumulative jet of an enemy FPV drone detonates outside the tank's armor without damaging it," a tank commander with the call sign, Fedya, told Sputnik.

He added that his tank - which is part of the 150th Guards Motor Rifle Division with the Tsents battlegroup – was also equipped with an electronic warfare system designed to tackle the Ukrainian army’s unmanned aerial vehicles.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала