Russia Forces Liberate Izmailovka in Donetsk Region

Russian military units from the Tsentr Battlegroup have liberated the settlement of Izmailovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Russian Ministry of Defense has reported.

2024-10-27T10:01+0000

Russian military units from the Tsentr Battlegroup have liberated the settlement of Izmailovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Russian Ministry of Defense has reported.The ministry stated that the group inflicted damage on the personnel and equipment of the 95th Air Assault, 114th Mechanized, and 46th Airmobile Brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as the 109th and 122nd Territorial Defense Brigades, in the areas of Sukhaya Balka, Rozovka, Dzerzhinsk, Druzhba, Vishnevoye, and Zarya in the Donetsk People's Republic."Eleven counterattacks from formations of the 23rd, 53rd, 93rd, 100th, and 110th Mechanized Brigades, the 144th Infantry Brigade, the 68th Ranger Brigade, the 25th Airborne Brigade, the 425th Assault Battalion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the 37th Marine Brigade, and the 12th National Guard Brigade were repelled. The enemy lost up to 600 personnel, a tank, two Swedish-made Viking armored personnel carriers, an infantry fighting vehicle, four vehicles, two 152-mm D-20 guns, a 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, four 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and a 100-mm Rapira anti-tank gun," the Defense Ministry specified.Other DevelopmentsUkrainian forces suffered losses of up to 60 soldiers, three vehicles, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers in the Kharkov region due to attacks by the Russian Zapad Battlegroup. Additional Ukrainian losses included up to 500 soldiers, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, three pickups, two 155-mm howitzers (M114 and M198), a 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and a US-made 105-mm M119 gun. A Mandat M electronic warfare station and an ammunition depot were also destroyed.The Yug Battlegroup continued advancing into Ukrainian defenses, inflicting losses of up to 720 personnel, an M113 armored vehicle, 11 vehicles, two 155-mm M777 howitzers, a 155-mm M198 howitzer, a 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, a 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and four 122-mm D-30 howitzers. The group also destroyed an Enclave-N electronic warfare station, an Israeli-made ieMHR tactical radar complex, and three ammunition storage sites.The Sever Battlegroup in the Kharkov region inflicted losses on Ukrainian forces, totaling up to 60 soldiers, three vehicles, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, mainly targeting units of the 57th Motorized Infantry Brigade and various territorial defense brigades in the areas of Melovoye, Volchansk, and Ternovaya.Vostok Battlegroup: Ukrainian forces lost up to 140 personnel, a tank, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, two additional armored vehicles, seven vehicles, a 155-mm M777 howitzer, two D-20 155-mm guns, and two Enclave-N electronic warfare stations. The Vostok Battlegroup improved its positions and repelled a counterattack by the 58th Motorized Infantry Brigade, destroying an ammunition depot.Dnepr Battlegroup: Ukrainian forces suffered losses of over 80 soldiers, two vehicles, and two 152-mm D-20 guns. The Dnepr Battlegroup targeted Ukrainian positions in the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, specifically in the areas of Zherebyanki, Novodanilovka, Antonovka, Tokarevka, and Lvovo, also destroying two electronic warfare stations.

