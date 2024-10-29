https://sputnikglobe.com/20241029/russia-practices-massive-nuclear-retaliatory-strike-in-strategic-forces-drill-1120719723.html

Russia Practices Massive Nuclear Retaliatory Strike in Strategic Forces Drill

The Yars, Sineva, and Bulava intercontinental ballistic missiles were launched from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in Russia's Arkhangelsk Region and from the Barents Sea during Tuesday's exercise of Russia's strategic nuclear deterrence forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov reported to President Vladimir Putin that a massive nuclear strike in response to an enemy nuclear attack was practiced during a nuclear deterrence forces drill, according to a video published by the Ministry of Defense.Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov reported to the president on the procedure for conducting the drill.The ministry reported that all maneuvers were completed in full, with all missiles reaching their targets, confirming the specified characteristics."A readiness check was conducted for military command bodies, and skills were tested for senior and operational personnel in organizing the management of subordinate troops," the ministry noted.The Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers also took part in the exercise, the ministry added. "The tasks envisioned during the training of the strategic deterrence forces have been fully accomplished; all missiles have reached their targets, confirming their specified characteristics," the statement read.As Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov clarified, the recent maneuvers were a regular and scheduled event.

