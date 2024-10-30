https://sputnikglobe.com/20241030/severodonetsk-reborn-mayor-shares-donbass-citys-difficult-path-to-recovery-1120722718.html
Severodonetsk Reborn: Mayor Shares Donbass City’s Difficult Path to Recovery
Nikolay Morgunov, the mayor of Severodonetsk in the Lugansk People’s Republic, which was liberated in 2022, has described the challenging process of rebuilding a city.
"At the time of liberation and in July [2022], when we entered, around 8,000–10,000 residents remained in the city under horrific conditions: there was no water, gas, or electricity. People lived in basements, cooked on open fires, and miraculously sourced water," he recalled.Russian military support, including generators for the city’s few remaining wells and improvised outdoor showers, helped to meet basic needs. In the months that followed, efforts to restore Severodonetsk led to significant progress, with the current population now around 40,000."Today, we see positive dynamics in the city’s recovery, which is encouraging and validates our chosen path,” Morgunov said.The city has begun rebuilding housing initially deemed beyond repair, with contractors working to restore fire-damaged and partially ruined buildings.
