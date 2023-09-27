https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/with-warm-heart-and-cold-mind-how-russian-volunteers-help-residents-of-liberated-lugansk-villages-1113690358.html

With Warm Heart and Cold Mind: How Russian Volunteers Help Residents of Liberated Lugansk Villages

No food, no electricity, no medicine, no clean water - in many recently liberated settlements of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), people are not living, they are surviving. And they are immensely grateful for any help they receive. The volunteers of the Russian Humanitarian Mission are actively working in the conflict zone. Their credo is to work where others cannot go. This Sputnik report sheds light on their efforts.

The volunteers of the Russian Humanitarian Mission are actively working in the conflict zone. Their credo is to work where others cannot go. This Sputnik report sheds light on their efforts.Aiding InfantsWe leave Donetsk early in the morning for the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR). Daylight is getting shorter, and we have several remote locations to visit today. We are not going empty-handed: we have about 200 food kits, generators, and medical equipment on pallets in the GAZelle cargo van. Each kit is designed to feed a family of three. The boxes contain cereal, pasta, canned meat, and condensed milk. The Russian Humanitarian Mission is particularly proud of its water filters, which can purify 25,000 liters of water.Our first stop was the Lugansk Republican Clinical Hospital, where a perinatal center has been established. We brought screening and diagnostic equipment and, most importantly, a supply of a special protein-free formula for newborns with a rare genetic condition called phenylketonuria. Simply put, it's a protein intolerance. These babies cannot be fed breast milk.Humanitarian workers recall how they traveled from Donetsk to Kherson last year because a child in that city had the same diagnosis. They admit that working with children is the most emotionally challenging. Unlike many adults, they are not to blame for their condition.A Village Reduced to a Single StreetWe left Lugansk and headed west. The Lugansk People's Republic has been almost completely liberated. The Russian Army managed to drive out the enemy, who didn't always cling to populated areas as stubbornly as in the Donetsk People's Republic. However, there are exceptions - Severodonetsk, Lisichansk, Popasnaya, and Rubezhnoye. The Ukrainian Armed Forces held on to these cities, usually taking cover in urban areas. Meanwhile, they quickly abandoned the smaller villages, often covering them with artillery fire after leaving.Only one street remains standing in the village of Orekhovo. Everything else has been reduced to rubble, with not a single intact house in sight. Now only 44 residents remain. It takes about an hour for the humanitarian GAZelle to gather them. The sun is scorching and there is little shade; people remain at home. We distribute food kits and load a gasoline generator into the vehicle of a local pensioner. They use the generator as a "public outlet" to charge cell phones and flashlights.Hearts and MindsOnly 380 residents remain in Nizhneye, and about half of them come out to meet the humanitarian workers. They surround the GAZelle, collect the aid packages and express their heartfelt gratitude. The Ukrainian shelling did not seriously damage the village. The villagers themselves have gradually rebuilt what the artillery destroyed during their frequent community work days. They rebuilt the ambulance station practically from scratch. However, they still lack construction materials for the kindergarten. Construction and utility workers cannot reach the village because of the poor roads. And here, as in Orekhovo and dozens of other villages in the Lugansk region, there is no electricity.After we finish in Nizhneye, we go to Metelkino. We need to provide targeted assistance to the Goncharov family - deliver a generator to them. The yard of their house was hit at least 18 times, and they spent many months in the basement. The head of the family, Kirill, along with his wife, Irina, and their two children, Prokhor and Kira, couldn't take it anymore, so they moved to Lugansk and rented an apartment. However, their parents have firmly refused to join them and are asking for help with electricity.But getting to Metelkino is not so easy. The only way is through Lisichansk, a restricted city, where entry is possible only with proper residence registration or special permission from the commandant's office. After more than an hour of waiting for orders from headquarters, we decided to return. Kirill Goncharov has a car and offers to drive us himself. We unloaded the generator in front of their rented house, presented toys to Kira and Prokhor, and drove back to Donetsk. An 18-hour workday comes to an end.Sergey recalls an incident when he gave a package of food to a man who had lost his home in Volnovakha. The man looked at him with contempt and said, "I won't thank you. I won't thank your army. I won't thank your authorities." The experienced humanitarian worker remained silent and listened - in moments like this, you have to let a person pour out his heart. Then the man burst into tears, spoke rapidly and incoherently for a long time. And then suddenly he clung to Sergey and cried, "Thank you, thank you." They parted as friends.To deal with such situations, one needs not only a warm heart and a cold mind, but also immense experience. And the volunteers of the Russian Humanitarian Mission have a wealth of experience that spans five lifetimes.

