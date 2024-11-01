https://sputnikglobe.com/20241101/kremlin-says-trumps-new-statements-made-in-heat-of-election-campaign-1120745915.html

Kremlin Says Trump's New Statements Made in Heat of Election Campaign

Kremlin Says Trump's New Statements Made in Heat of Election Campaign

Sputnik International

The new statements of Former US President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, including on the Nord Stream pipelines, were made in the heat of the election race, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

2024-11-01T10:16+0000

2024-11-01T10:16+0000

2024-11-01T10:50+0000

world

dmitry peskov

donald trump

tucker carlson

moldova

china

russia

kremlin

federal bureau of investigation (fbi)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0b/1111061972_0:217:3253:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a932e887bd1249d3f5206ca52fb73ea7.jpg

"And, probably, in the heat of this election race, we hear those statements that we mentioned. It is hard to figure out here, maybe it makes sense for you to address a question to the campaign headquarters of this candidate," Peskov said, answering a corresponding question from journalists about Trump's statements.Earlier in the day, Trump told US reporter Tucker Carlson in an interview that it was he who "killed" the Nord Stream 2, the largest gas pipeline that leads from Russia to Germany, and that the United States has turned into a country of fools ruled by fools. It is unclear why the United States calls for hindering cooperation between Russia and China, as it is not directed against third countries, Dmitry Peskov said.In an interview with US reporter Tucker Carlson, former US President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump promised to "divide" Russia and China if he won the election.The US election race is coming to an end, and there is lots of unnecessary, emotional rhetoric being exchanged, the official added.Russia Not Interfering in Election Campaign in MoldovaRussia does not interfere in the election campaign in Moldova in any way, Peskov said.Moscow is recording unexplained phenomena during the referendum on European integration held in Moldova, Peskov added.Kremlin Supports ANO Dialog's Decision to Sue FBI Over Fake NewsThe Kremlin supports Russian organizations' decisions to protect their rights in court, Peskov said.However, the spokesman noted that there were no high hopes for an unbiased consideration of the lawsuit in an US court.In early September, US authorities accused Autonomous Nonprofit Organization (ANO) Dialog of spreading fake news. In response, ANO Dialog announced its intention to file a lawsuit against the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for spreading fakes against the organization.Possible Mediation in Israel-Hezbollah Talks: Russia Ready to AssistRussia is ready to make efforts where they can be effective, Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on the possibility of Russia mediating talks between Israel and Hezbollah.Russia maintains contacts with all sides of the conflict in the Middle East, Peskov said. "I would like to remind you of President Putin's words that we maintain contacts with all parties to the conflict, that we maintain contacts with the Israelis, the Iranians, the Lebanese and all other relevant parties," Peskov told reporters, commenting on reports that Israel had asked Russia to mediate between it and Hezbollah.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241017/relations-between-russia-china-promote-peace-stability-1120581521.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241030/hezbollah-declares-readiness-to-continue-war-against-israel-rejects-ceasefire-requests-1120730616.html

moldova

china

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

former us president and republican presidential nominee donald trump, election campaign, nord stream pipelines, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov