Kremlin Says Trump's New Statements Made in Heat of Election Campaign
10:16 GMT 01.11.2024 (Updated: 10:50 GMT 01.11.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The new statements of Former US President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, including on the Nord Stream pipelines, were made in the heat of the election race, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"And, probably, in the heat of this election race, we hear those statements that we mentioned. It is hard to figure out here, maybe it makes sense for you to address a question to the campaign headquarters of this candidate," Peskov said, answering a corresponding question from journalists about Trump's statements.
Earlier in the day, Trump told US reporter Tucker Carlson in an interview that it was he who "killed" the Nord Stream 2, the largest gas pipeline that leads from Russia to Germany, and that the United States has turned into a country of fools ruled by fools.
It is unclear why the United States calls for hindering cooperation between Russia and China, as it is not directed against third countries, Dmitry Peskov said.
In an interview with US reporter Tucker Carlson, former US President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump promised to "divide" Russia and China if he won the election.
"It is not clear why it is necessary to separate, why it is necessary to interfere with the cooperation between Russia and China, because this cooperation is truly special, privileged in nature, truly a strategic partnership, but the main feature of our cooperation with China is that it is not directed against third countries," Peskov told reporters.
The US election race is coming to an end, and there is lots of unnecessary, emotional rhetoric being exchanged, the official added.
Russia Not Interfering in Election Campaign in Moldova
Russia does not interfere in the election campaign in Moldova in any way, Peskov said.
"We strongly reject any accusations that we are somehow interfering in this [elections in Moldova]. We are not doing this," Peskov told reporters.
Moscow is recording unexplained phenomena during the referendum on European integration held in Moldova, Peskov added.
"Well, I do not know if there were direct accusations of Russia interfering in the elections. Russia does not interfere in the electoral campaign in Moldova. At the same time, we are watching how events unfold there. We see at least during the last referendum a lot of things that are inexplicable from the point of view of electoral technology," Peskov told reporters.
Kremlin Supports ANO Dialog's Decision to Sue FBI Over Fake News
The Kremlin supports Russian organizations' decisions to protect their rights in court, Peskov said.
"Of course, we support any attempts to protect one's rights in court, and we welcome those of our organizations, including state and non-state media, who do so. We believe that everyone's rights should be defended through legal means," Peskov said, commenting on ANO Dialog's decision to sue the FBI over distributing fake news.
However, the spokesman noted that there were no high hopes for an unbiased consideration of the lawsuit in an US court.
"Another thing is that, with a high degree of certainty, US courts would immediately lose their impartiality, balance, and fairness in such cases. They would forget about these important principles. Therefore, we can certainly say that there is little hope for a truly unbiased consideration of these cases in US courts," Peskov emphasized.
In early September, US authorities accused Autonomous Nonprofit Organization (ANO) Dialog of spreading fake news. In response, ANO Dialog announced its intention to file a lawsuit against the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for spreading fakes against the organization.
Possible Mediation in Israel-Hezbollah Talks: Russia Ready to Assist
Russia is ready to make efforts where they can be effective, Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on the possibility of Russia mediating talks between Israel and Hezbollah.
"If our efforts can be effective somewhere, then, of course, Russia will be ready to do it," Peskov told reporters, adding that Russia maintains contacts with all parties of the Middle East conflict.
Russia maintains contacts with all sides of the conflict in the Middle East, Peskov said.
"I would like to remind you of President Putin's words that we maintain contacts with all parties to the conflict, that we maintain contacts with the Israelis, the Iranians, the Lebanese and all other relevant parties," Peskov told reporters, commenting on reports that Israel had asked Russia to mediate between it and Hezbollah.