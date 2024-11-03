https://sputnikglobe.com/20241103/piranha-5-russia-rolls-out-pocket-drone-for-combat-missions-1120763254.html

Piranha 5: Russia Rolls Out ‘Pocket Drone’ for Combat Missions

Piranha 5: Russia Rolls Out ‘Pocket Drone’ for Combat Missions

Thousands of Piranha drones of various modifications have been delivered to the special military operation zone since the unveiling of this unmanned aerial vehicle in March 2023.

Engineers from the Russian special design bureau, Piranha, created an advanced combat training mini-drone, which has already been mass produced. What should you know about the Piranha 5 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), and how does it help Russian servicemen?Small and fast: The 12-centimeter drone, which weighs just 300 grams and has a payload mass of 1 kilogram, is capable of flying at a speed of 200 kilometers per hour. The range is up to 3 kilometers.Sharky: Thanks to its light weight and high-load capacity, the Piranha 5 can also be used to storm objects with limited space, the spokesperson said, adding that this "pocket drone" is best suited for performing tasks within a radius of 1-3 km.Notably, the UAV pertains to the Piranha drone family, which was used by Russian forces to destroy Ukraine’s first US-made M1 Abrams tank in the special operation zone.

