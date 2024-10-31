What Could be the Game-Changing ‘October Surprise’ in the Run-Up to the 2024 Election?
© AP Photo / Robert F. BukatyRepublican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris are seen on a screen during a presidential debate as people watch at One Longfellow Square, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Portland, Maine.
© AP Photo / Robert F. Bukaty
Subscribe
As October draws to a close, one might wonder whether the much-talked-about ‘October surprise’, a game-changer in the run-up to Election Day, really did occur.
Sputnik has picked up on key events which could crucially influence the 2024 race:
Iran's strike on Israel on October 1, followed by Tel Aviv's retaliatory raid on October 26, has once again underscored the waning influence of the United States in the Middle East. Furthermore, it highlights the Biden-Harris administration's inability to iron out the escalating tensions in the region.
Sex trafficking charges against Sean 'Diddy' Combs were leveraged by Republicans to bash the Harris campaign and Democrats over their longstanding association with the rapper, who apparently belongs in the same company with convicted sex offenders, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein.
Elon Musk's active participation in Trump's presidential bid was called "the October surprise" by the Washington Post. Musk contributed almost $75 million to a Trump-supporting PAC in the last three months.
9 October, 13:23 GMT
Liberal mega-donors poured millions into Kamala Harris’ campaign. The sitting vice president ended up raising a total of $1 billion in less than three months, something that has never been done by any other presidential contender.
Kamala Harris faced plagiarism accusations regarding her 2009 book, "Smart on Crime." In contrast, Joe Biden was forced to withdraw from the 1988 presidential race due to similar allegations.
FEMA's inadequate response to the crises caused by Hurricanes Helena and Milton, which ravaged the southeastern battleground states, sparked a public outcry against the Biden-Harris administration.