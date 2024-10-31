International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241031/what-could-be-the-game-changing-october-surprise-in-the-run-up-to-the-2024-election-1120740296.html
What Could be the Game-Changing ‘October Surprise’ in the Run-Up to the 2024 Election?
What Could be the Game-Changing ‘October Surprise’ in the Run-Up to the 2024 Election?
Sputnik International
As October draws to a close, one might wonder whether the much-talked-about ‘October surprise’, a game-changer in the run-up to Election Day, really did occur.
2024-10-31T17:59+0000
2024-10-31T17:59+0000
americas
us
joe biden
kamala harris
elon musk
israel
republicans
democrats
p. diddy
sex scandal
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1b/1120688509_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_55661114c31c4152284193c268827c41.jpg
Sputnik has picked up on key events which could crucially influence the 2024 race:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241009/russia-calls-out-us-deep-state-on-covering-up-p-diddy-sex-scandal-1120487322.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241005/october-surprise-game-changer-to-turn-the-tables-in-us-presidential-race-1120430214.html
americas
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1b/1120688509_57:0:2788:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ce54efbf1d166dd84881f8199eaa11b5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
october surprise, 2024 us election, donald trump, kamala harris, game-changing event in 2024 election, iran-israel escalation, diddy's sex scandal, elon musk's support to trump, kamala harris plagiarism accusations, election day
october surprise, 2024 us election, donald trump, kamala harris, game-changing event in 2024 election, iran-israel escalation, diddy's sex scandal, elon musk's support to trump, kamala harris plagiarism accusations, election day

What Could be the Game-Changing ‘October Surprise’ in the Run-Up to the 2024 Election?

17:59 GMT 31.10.2024
© AP Photo / Robert F. BukatyRepublican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris are seen on a screen during a presidential debate as people watch at One Longfellow Square, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Portland, Maine.
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris are seen on a screen during a presidential debate as people watch at One Longfellow Square, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Portland, Maine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2024
© AP Photo / Robert F. Bukaty
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
As October draws to a close, one might wonder whether the much-talked-about ‘October surprise’, a game-changer in the run-up to Election Day, really did occur.
Sputnik has picked up on key events which could crucially influence the 2024 race:
Iran's strike on Israel on October 1, followed by Tel Aviv's retaliatory raid on October 26, has once again underscored the waning influence of the United States in the Middle East. Furthermore, it highlights the Biden-Harris administration's inability to iron out the escalating tensions in the region.
Sex trafficking charges against Sean 'Diddy' Combs were leveraged by Republicans to bash the Harris campaign and Democrats over their longstanding association with the rapper, who apparently belongs in the same company with convicted sex offenders, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein.
Elon Musk's active participation in Trump's presidential bid was called "the October surprise" by the Washington Post. Musk contributed almost $75 million to a Trump-supporting PAC in the last three months.
Maria Zakharova, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, commented on the scandal surrounding the US rapper P. Diddy. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2024
World
Russia Calls Out US Deep State on Covering Up P. Diddy Sex Scandal
9 October, 13:23 GMT
Liberal mega-donors poured millions into Kamala Harris’ campaign. The sitting vice president ended up raising a total of $1 billion in less than three months, something that has never been done by any other presidential contender.
Kamala Harris faced plagiarism accusations regarding her 2009 book, "Smart on Crime." In contrast, Joe Biden was forced to withdraw from the 1988 presidential race due to similar allegations.
FEMA's inadequate response to the crises caused by Hurricanes Helena and Milton, which ravaged the southeastern battleground states, sparked a public outcry against the Biden-Harris administration.
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris shake hands before the start of an ABC News presidential debate at the National Constitution Center, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Philadelphia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2024
Americas
‘October Surprise’: Game-Changer to Turn the Tables in US Presidential Race
5 October, 15:53 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала