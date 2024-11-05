https://sputnikglobe.com/20241105/trump-harris-could-end-ukraine-conflict-but-wont--us-citizen-martindale-1120773257.html
Trump, Harris Could End Ukraine Conflict but Won't – US Citizen Martindale
Both US presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris could end the Ukrainian conflict if they so desired, argued Daniel Martindale, a US citizen who voluntarily supplied Russian troops with intelligence while staying in Kiev-controlled areas.
"He [Trump] could. And Kamala Harris could. Any candidate could if they wanted to. Like I said before, it is just a matter of making America, making the American government realize that the war is not in their best interest," Martindale said in an interview with Sputnik. Martindale noted, however, that he does not think that either Harris or Trump are “personally interested” in ending that conflict.After ending up in the Ukraine-controlled section of Donbass following the escalation of the conflict in February 2022, Martindale was able to make contact with Russian forces and began providing them with intelligence on Ukrainian military facilities, all while managing to avoid detection.After two years of aiding Russia through this covert work, Martindale was brought out from behind enemy lines in a daring operation conducted by Russian forces.
Trump, Harris Could End Ukraine Conflict but Won't – US Citizen Martindale
Both US presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris could end the Ukrainian conflict if they so desired, argued Daniel Martindale, a US citizen who voluntarily supplied Russian troops with intelligence while staying in Kiev-controlled areas.
"He [Trump] could. And Kamala Harris could. Any candidate could if they wanted to. Like I said before, it is just a matter of making America, making the American government realize that the war is not in their best interest," Martindale said in an interview with Sputnik.
Martindale noted, however, that he does not think that either Harris or Trump are “personally interested” in ending that conflict.
After ending up in the Ukraine-controlled section of Donbass following the escalation of the conflict in February 2022, Martindale was able to make contact with Russian forces and began providing them with intelligence on Ukrainian military facilities
, all while managing to avoid detection.
After two years of aiding Russia through this covert work
, Martindale was brought out from behind enemy lines in a daring operation conducted by Russian forces.