Ukrainian Hospital in Konstantinovka Hosts Many Wounded Colombian Mercenaries - Prisoner
Numerous wounded Colombian mercenaries have been brought to a Ukrainian military hospital in the city of Konstantinovka located in the Kiev-controlled part of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Ukrainian prisoner Vladimir Nikolenko told Sputnik.
"[They were] transferred to Konstantinovka in the DPR. I was placed in the hospital. I was treated there for a long time and met foreigners. Most of them were Colombians. They called themselves the foreign legion. Naturally, they were wounded there," Nikolenkо said. The Colombian mercenaries did not speak Ukrainian, he said. Vladimir Nikolenkо is a shooter and medic from the 17th separate tank brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces. He surrendered to Russian soldiers after being encircled in the Kursk Region.
KURSK, Russia (Sputnik) - Numerous wounded Colombian mercenaries have been brought to a Ukrainian military hospital in the city of Konstantinovka located in the Kiev-controlled part of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Ukrainian prisoner Vladimir Nikolenko told Sputnik.
"[They were] transferred to Konstantinovka in the DPR. I was placed in the hospital. I was treated there for a long time and met foreigners. Most of them were Colombians. They called themselves the foreign legion. Naturally, they were wounded there," Nikolenkо said.
The Colombian mercenaries
did not speak Ukrainian, he said.
Vladimir Nikolenkо is a shooter and medic from the 17th separate tank brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces. He surrendered to Russian soldiers after being encircled in the Kursk Region
.