https://sputnikglobe.com/20241108/nearly-fifth-of-ukraines-soldiers-awol-amid-collapse-in-morale-1120817552.html

Nearly Fifth of Ukraine’s Soldiers AWOL Amid Collapse in Morale

Nearly Fifth of Ukraine’s Soldiers AWOL Amid Collapse in Morale

Sputnik International

Nearly a fifth of Ukraine’s soldiers are reportedly AWOL from their positions amid a collapse in morale.

2024-11-08T10:34+0000

2024-11-08T10:34+0000

2024-11-08T10:34+0000

world

ukraine

russia

mobilization

volodymyr zelensky

desertion

military draft

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/01/1118738497_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_aab223957c263e6f5619c6e3c42577e6.jpg

Almost a fifth of Ukraine’s soldiers have gone AWOL from their positions, The Economist cited a source in the general staff as saying.An overwhelming collapse in morale on the front line amid Russia’s steady advance is driving mass desertion, a senior Ukrainian military commander has claimed.Despite more Western weapons in the pipeline for Ukraine, these is a “breakdown of trust between society, the army and the political leadership” in Kiev, according to the outlet. It added that Ukraine has been struggling to replace vast battlefield losses with conscription, “barely hitting two-thirds of its target.”Rampant draft dodging and desertion forced the Volodymyr Zelensky regime to adopt a new draconian mobilization law this year, while also lowering the recruitment age from 27 to 25. Ukrainians are increasingly resisting being sent into the meat grinder of a proxy conflict. Earlier, in October, Ukrainian media reported that since the beginning of 2022, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office has registered some 60,000 criminal cases of unauthorized abandonment of a unit and about 30,000 cases of desertion.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241019/most-mobilized-ukrainians-surrender-at-first-opportunity---captured-draft-enforcer-1120599191.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

nearly a fifth of ukraine’s soldiers are reportedly awol, mass desertion in ukraine army, ukranian troops are surrendering, collapse in moralein ukraine's army, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russian forces, russian troops, russia wins, ukraine loses, ukrainian crisis, mass conscription in ukraine, conscription in ukraine, ukrainian army, problems in ukrainian army, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russian forces, russian troops, russia wins, ukraine loses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive,