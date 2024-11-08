https://sputnikglobe.com/20241108/thousands-of-people-to-join-march-on-washington-ahead-of-trumps-inauguration--reports-1120821581.html

Thousands of People to Join 'March on Washington' Ahead of Trump’s Inauguration – Reports

Thousands of People to Join 'March on Washington' Ahead of Trump’s Inauguration – Reports

Sputnik International

Tens of thousands of activists for women, immigrant and minority rights are expected to stage a "People's March on Washington" two days before the January 20 inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump, the Washington Post reported on Friday, citing organizers.

2024-11-08T12:48+0000

2024-11-08T12:48+0000

2024-11-08T12:48+0000

americas

us

donald trump

kamala harris

joe biden

washington

2024 us presidential election

palestine

israel

palestine-israel conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/08/1120821336_0:81:1003:645_1920x0_80_0_0_cfc312a40c3ec671324ee6047d893697.jpg

The demonstration will take place on January 18 and is being arranged by leading organizations fighting for civil rights, women's rights and racial justice. People will protest against Trump and his policies, that they claim undermine the rights of immigrants and minorities, among others, the report said. Organizers reportedly estimate 50,000 people will attend the demonstration. In total, activists have filed more than 10 applications for rallies and protests on the issues of election, democracy, abortion and the Palestine-Israel conflict between now and the end of January. A presidential election was held in the United States on November 5. Republican candidate Donald Trump, who served as the US president from 2017-2021, was declared the winner by all leading race callers and networks, namely the Associated Press, Decision Desk HQ, Fox News, and CNN, NBC, ABC and CBS from the National Election Pool consortium, as he secured enough votes in the Electoral College to win the election. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris conceded defeat in an address to her supporters, and US President Joe Biden congratulated Trump. The Electoral College, the group of presidential electors from the states, will vote for the candidate whom each state’s voters have chosen on December 17, and the results will be approved by Congress on January 6. The presidential inauguration will take place on January 20.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241107/putin-congratulates-trump-on-presidential-win-says-russia-ready-for-contacts-1120812538.html

americas

washington

palestine

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trump-2024, is trump running for president, why is trump banned from election, who's banning trump from election, why is trump banned from election, who's against trump in presidential election, was trump behind january 6, who organized january 6, why is trump banned from election, trump’s court case, why is trump investigated, republicans vs democrats at the elections, who will win in 2024 elections, trump vs harris, trump harris debate, presidential debate, biden drops out, joe biden dropped out of presidential race, kamala harris replaces biden, biden quits, harris new democratic candidate, vice president jd vance, vice president tim walz, trump next president, why trump won, how did trump win