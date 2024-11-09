https://sputnikglobe.com/20241109/rfk-jr-could-pose-existential-threat-to-big-pharma-if-he-joins-trumps-cabinet-heres-why-1120834692.html

RFK Jr. Could Pose Existential Threat to Big Pharma If He Joins Trump's Cabinet: Here's Why

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is primed for a possible senior job in Trump’s White House, promising to "Make America Healthy Again" by reining in big pharma's enormous influence on US health policy, and by improving food standards. Here's why the pharmaceutical lobby is going to have a hard time accepting that.

“He’s going to have a big role in health care, a very big role. He knows it better than anybody,” Donald Trump said last week when asked about RFK Jr.'s possible future in his administration. "He's got some views that I happen to agree with very strongly and I have for a long time."Sources told media Saturday that Kennedy has already been asked to make recommendations to the Trump team on appointments to the Department of Health and Human Services and the Food and Drug Administration.Meanwhile, pharmaceutical companies have already prepared for the worst, with some execs reportedly hoping Trump and and RFK Jr. have a falling out before Kennedy can do any damage to their respective bottom lines.“We need to have somebody who is going to be grounded by science and evidence and not somebody who rejects it,” John Maraganore, former CEO of Boston-based biotech firm Alnylam, told FT in a story published Friday, commenting on Kennedy’s prospects.Kennedy's poor reputation with pharmaceutical companies is understandable, given the attention he's gotten on the campaign trail during his 2024 presidential run, and before that - for his work as an environmental lawyer, Children's Health Defense chairman and author of the 2021 book The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health, which spent twenty weeks on NYT's bestseller list.Kennedy used the national attention he got over the past three years to promote his favorite causes - vaccine safety and public health. His stinging remarks on these issues, and ability to now have the president-elect's ear, explain why big pharma finds him so dangerous. Here's a selection:Anti-Vaxxer?Smeared, throttled and censored by legacy media as an “anti-vaxxer” in virtually every article that mentions him, Kennedy has said repeatedly that he’s “never been anti-vaccine.”'Criminal' Drug Companies“The pharmaceutical industry is – I don’t want to say because this is going to seem extreme – a criminal enterprise, but if you look at the history, that is an applicable characterization. For example, the four biggest vaccine makers, Sanofi, Merck, Pfizer and Glaxo make all of the 72 vaccines that are now effectively mandated for American children. Collectively, those companies have paid $35 billion in criminal penalties and damages in the last decade,” he told Lex Fridman in 2023.“And the problem is that they’re serial felons," Kennedy said, citing the example of Merck's non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug Vioxx. "They killed people by falsifying science. And they did it. They lied to the public. They said, ‘this is a headache medication and an arthritis painkiller’. But they didn’t tell people that it also gave you heart attacks…We found when we sued them the memos from their bean counters saying ‘we’re going to kill this many people, but we’re still going to make money,” Kennedy said.Big Pharma's Role in Hooking Americans on OpioidsThe opioid epidemic is a perfect example of big pharma’s corrupting influence, Kennedy believes, recalling the latter’s’ lobbying the FDA to tell doctors oxycodone isn’t addictive, and getting “a whole generation addicted to oxycodone. And when they got caught, and we made it harder to get oxycodone, now all those addicted kids are going to fentanyl and dying."Kennedy vs. Mutilation of ChildrenRFK Jr. has stepped out against ‘gender-affirming care’ and hormone therapy for children, referring to the former as “surgical mutilation” and the latter as “castration drugs.”That’s more bad news for the pharmaceutical industry, which has walked lock-step in support of the trans rights movement, and profited immensely from hormone therapy drugs and surgical procedures from the late 2000s onward.RFK Jr. on Chronic DiseaseKennedy has also vowed to “end the chronic disease epidemic” facing America, another potential blow to big pharma, this one possibly the most serious.“There is nothing more profitable in our society today than a sick child,” RFK Jr. told Tucker Carlson in August.RFK Jr.'s Solution? Sweeping ReformsRFK Jr. has pointed to statistics suggesting that effectively half of the FDA’s budget comes from the pharma companies they’re supposed to be regulating, and said this needs to stop. He's also said that "entire departments" at the federal agency should be "cleared out," and that many of the problems caused by big pharma could be "fixed" with effective regulation, tougher penalties for harmful products, taking a page from the regulatory and health care environments of other countries, and a change in the overall culture of the US health care system.

