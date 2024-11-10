https://sputnikglobe.com/20241110/russia-africa-to-continue-trade-development-despite-obstacles-created-by-west---lavrov-1120844177.html

Russia, Africa to Continue Trade Development Despite Obstacles Created by West - Lavrov

Russia and African countries will continue to develop trade despite obstacles created by the West, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.

He added that Russia and African states develop new resilient financial instruments. Lavrov added that trade between Russia and African countries had reached a historical maximum of $24.5 billion in 2023. The top Russian diplomat added that the pace set by the two previous summits was helping to advance relations between Russia and African countries, with progress seen in all areas. The first ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum is taking place from November 9-10 in Russia's Sirius Federal Territory.

