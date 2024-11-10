International
Russia, Africa to Continue Trade Development Despite Obstacles Created by West - Lavrov
Russia, Africa to Continue Trade Development Despite Obstacles Created by West - Lavrov
Russia and African countries will continue to develop trade despite obstacles created by the West, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.
He added that Russia and African states develop new resilient financial instruments. Lavrov added that trade between Russia and African countries had reached a historical maximum of $24.5 billion in 2023. The top Russian diplomat added that the pace set by the two previous summits was helping to advance relations between Russia and African countries, with progress seen in all areas. The first ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum is taking place from November 9-10 in Russia's Sirius Federal Territory.
12:22 GMT 10.11.2024
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov makes a joint statement with Ambassador of Cameroon to Russia Mahamat Paba Sale during a meeting with heads of diplomatic missions of African countries to mark Africa Day in Moscow, Russia
In this handout photo released by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov makes a joint statement with Ambassador of Cameroon to Russia Mahamat Paba Sale during a meeting with heads of diplomatic missions of African countries to mark Africa Day in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and African countries will continue to develop trade despite obstacles created by the West, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.
He added that Russia and African states develop new resilient financial instruments.

"Despite artificial obstacles from the collective West, we continue to improve business support mechanisms, find effective logistics solutions and use new instruments for mutual settlements that do not depend on negative external interference," Lavrov said at the first ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum.

Lavrov added that trade between Russia and African countries had reached a historical maximum of $24.5 billion in 2023.
"Trade and economic cooperation are developing. Last year, we reached the historical maximum of $24.5 billion in trade, but it is clear that this figure does not reflect our potential, which needs to be maximized," Lavrov said.
The top Russian diplomat added that the pace set by the two previous summits was helping to advance relations between Russia and African countries, with progress seen in all areas.
"In particular, in the course of bilateral meetings on the margins of this conference, agreements were reached on a number of specific projects, agreements and memorandums were signed in various area," Lavrov said.
The first ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum is taking place from November 9-10 in Russia's Sirius Federal Territory.
