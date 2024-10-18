https://sputnikglobe.com/20241018/zelenskys-victory-plan-to-secure-admission-to-nato-troubling-for-alliance---philippot-1120595907.html

Zelensky’s 'Victory Plan' to Secure Admission to NATO Troubling for Alliance - Philippot

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's so-called victory plan is inconvenient for NATO, which has been distancing itself from the promise to admit Ukraine, Florian Philippot, a French politician and leader of the Patriots party, told RIA Novosti.

"Zelensky's 'victory plan' is completely absurd, even inconvenient for NATO, which is trying to distance itself in some aspects, for instance from the issue of Ukraine's immediate admission, which would set the stage for a third world war," Philippot said. He suggested that Zelensky was trying to globalize the conflict in every possible way after suffering defeat after defeat on the battlefield. Philippot suggested that Zelensky was trying to push the West into sending troops to Ukraine. He said that the "secret clause" about having the West deploy a "non-nuclear deterrence package" to Ukraine seemed odd after Zelensky’s earlier admission that he would seek nuclear weapons for Ukraine if it did not join NATO.

