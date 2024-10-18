https://sputnikglobe.com/20241018/zelenskys-victory-plan-to-secure-admission-to-nato-troubling-for-alliance---philippot-1120595907.html
Zelensky’s 'Victory Plan' to Secure Admission to NATO Troubling for Alliance - Philippot
Zelensky’s 'Victory Plan' to Secure Admission to NATO Troubling for Alliance - Philippot
Sputnik International
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's so-called victory plan is inconvenient for NATO, which has been distancing itself from the promise to admit Ukraine, Florian Philippot, a French politician and leader of the Patriots party, told RIA Novosti.
2024-10-18T16:47+0000
2024-10-18T16:47+0000
2024-10-18T16:47+0000
world
volodymyr zelensky
florian philippot
ukraine
ria novosti
ukraine crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/06/1120052119_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b2da04ffe736b3bc6b881127e3c3d02e.jpg
"Zelensky's 'victory plan' is completely absurd, even inconvenient for NATO, which is trying to distance itself in some aspects, for instance from the issue of Ukraine's immediate admission, which would set the stage for a third world war," Philippot said. He suggested that Zelensky was trying to globalize the conflict in every possible way after suffering defeat after defeat on the battlefield. Philippot suggested that Zelensky was trying to push the West into sending troops to Ukraine. He said that the "secret clause" about having the West deploy a "non-nuclear deterrence package" to Ukraine seemed odd after Zelensky’s earlier admission that he would seek nuclear weapons for Ukraine if it did not join NATO.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241018/hungary-not-supporting-zelenskys-plan-as-it-shortest-path-to-world-war---official-1120588553.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/06/1120052119_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4ad2e95840751f30d5fd703d582d4c4e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
putin’s peace proposals for ukraine, peace settlement of russia ukraine conflict, ukraine crisis settlement proposals, what conditions did putin mention to settle conflict in ukraine, conditions for peace settlement in ukraine, ukraine peace plan, zelensky peace plan, russia’s peace plan for ukraine, zelensky victory plan
putin’s peace proposals for ukraine, peace settlement of russia ukraine conflict, ukraine crisis settlement proposals, what conditions did putin mention to settle conflict in ukraine, conditions for peace settlement in ukraine, ukraine peace plan, zelensky peace plan, russia’s peace plan for ukraine, zelensky victory plan
Zelensky’s 'Victory Plan' to Secure Admission to NATO Troubling for Alliance - Philippot
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's so-called victory plan is inconvenient for NATO, which has been distancing itself from the promise to admit Ukraine, Florian Philippot, a French politician and leader of the Patriots party, told RIA Novosti.