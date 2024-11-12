https://sputnikglobe.com/20241112/costa-rican-salvadorian-leaders-propose-creation-of-small-nations-league-1120860433.html

Costa Rican, Salvadorian Leaders Propose Creation of 'Small Nations' League

Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves Robles and his Salvadorian counterpart, Nayib Bukele, on Tuesday proposed to create a league of "small nations" for the security and prosperity of their people.

"In the beginning, we will look for small countries with clear minds and a firm aim: security and prosperity. And we are going to bring this work to the level where we can formulate joint proposals and present them to the rest of the world and to the new US government," Chaves said at a joint briefing with Bukele. The Salvadorian leader expresses his confidence that in the region, there are leaders who think the same way and stand for the well-being of their people. These leaders will be invited to join the union "in due time," he added. The name "league of nations" was proposed by Bukele, and the leaders reviewed the idea during his visit to Costa Rica. Building on the idea, Chaves mentioned the Hanseatic League, which had brought together free cities of Northern Europe and the Baltic for them to become "isles of prosperity among terrifying poverty." Chaves also said that, along with El Salvador, they will begin work on attracting investments, international trade, interstate security, and combating drug trafficking and illegal migration. Bukele, in his turn, expressed readiness to build the league's headquarters and bring together leaders interested in the well-being of their peoples to sign the memorandum of understanding between the founding states.

