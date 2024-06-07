https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/el-salvador-to-strengthen-trade-innovation-ties-with-russia---vice-presidents-office-1118832204.html

El Salvador to Strengthen Trade, Innovation Ties With Russia - Vice President's Office

El Salvador to Strengthen Trade, Innovation Ties With Russia - Vice President's Office

El Salvador's Vice President Felix Ulloa, who is leading the country's delegation to the SPIEF, reaffirmed its commitment to expanding trade ties with Russia, especially with innovation-focused companies, stressing the country's neutrality regarding the conflict in Ukraine, his office said.

“During the official visit, he held meetings with companies interested in investing in El Salvador, thanks to the fact that an environment has finally been created that allows industrial growth in such areas as tourism, industry, trade and electric power industry. In addition, he reaffirmed his intention to strengthen trade relations with Russia, especially with innovation-oriented companies,” Ulloa's office said on X. The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 27th edition of SPIEF on June 5-8. Last year, the forum drew 17,000 participants from 130 countries and saw the signing of more than 900 agreements.

