https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/el-salvador-to-strengthen-trade-innovation-ties-with-russia---vice-presidents-office-1118832204.html
El Salvador to Strengthen Trade, Innovation Ties With Russia - Vice President's Office
El Salvador to Strengthen Trade, Innovation Ties With Russia - Vice President's Office
Sputnik International
El Salvador's Vice President Felix Ulloa, who is leading the country's delegation to the SPIEF, reaffirmed its commitment to expanding trade ties with Russia, especially with innovation-focused companies, stressing the country's neutrality regarding the conflict in Ukraine, his office said.
2024-06-07T10:19+0000
2024-06-07T10:19+0000
2024-06-07T10:19+0000
spief
spief 2024
el salvador
russia
world
ukraine crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/06/1118801071_0:0:2631:1481_1920x0_80_0_0_ce43e84a65a06841763a1919d94e2c06.jpg
“During the official visit, he held meetings with companies interested in investing in El Salvador, thanks to the fact that an environment has finally been created that allows industrial growth in such areas as tourism, industry, trade and electric power industry. In addition, he reaffirmed his intention to strengthen trade relations with Russia, especially with innovation-oriented companies,” Ulloa's office said on X. The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 27th edition of SPIEF on June 5-8. Last year, the forum drew 17,000 participants from 130 countries and saw the signing of more than 900 agreements.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/bolivia-has-good-chance-of-joining-brics-in-2024-after-argentinas-refusal---president-1118830706.html
el salvador
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/06/1118801071_197:0:2609:1809_1920x0_80_0_0_249d6eb2f84ad17b526e22cb45debc0e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
st. petersburg international economic forum, spief 2024, spief 2024 program, spief 2024 topics, spief 2024 themes, spief 2024 discussions, spief 2024 guests, putin at the spief 2024, putin's address at the spief 2024
st. petersburg international economic forum, spief 2024, spief 2024 program, spief 2024 topics, spief 2024 themes, spief 2024 discussions, spief 2024 guests, putin at the spief 2024, putin's address at the spief 2024
El Salvador to Strengthen Trade, Innovation Ties With Russia - Vice President's Office
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - El Salvador's Vice President Felix Ulloa, who is leading the country's delegation to the SPIEF, reaffirmed its commitment to expanding trade ties with Russia, especially with innovation-focused companies, stressing the country's neutrality regarding the conflict in Ukraine, his office said.