Ex-DoD Officer: ’Deliberate Accounting Gimmicks’ Support Biden’s Proxy War Against Russia in Ukraine
The Biden administration relies on “deliberate accounting gimmicks” to send larger-than-authorized direct military aid to Ukraine, former US Department of Defense officer David Pyne told Sputnik.
The Biden administration relies on “deliberate accounting gimmicks” to send significantly larger amounts of direct military aid to Ukraine than Congress has authorized, former US Department of Defense officer David Pyne told Sputnik.While Washington remains bent on fueling the West’s proxy war against Russia in Ukraine, US arms manufacturers “are building at capacity” in an effort to replenish drained US weapons stocks, the ex-Pentagon employee said. In the process, the White House is “further demilitarizing the US military and seriously degrading its ability to fight and win major wars.”The US Defense Department Inspector General has revealed in a new report that the Pentagon overvalued defense equipment given to Ukraine by an additional $1.9 billion."Combined with the previously acknowledged $6.2 billion error, the total of overvalued defense articles provided through PDA is $8.1 billion," it stated.The revelations are just more of the same, after last year’s DoD Inspector General report concluded that the Pentagon faced “challenges” in monitoring all of the US military equipment being funneled to Ukraine. A January report this year laid bare more similar “errors.” US officials failed to properly track more than $1 billion in American weapons sent to Ukraine, concluding that they may have been stolen or smuggled. The US Department of Defense "did not fully comply" with requirements and much of the military equipment sent was "delinquent," the report stated.With Ukraine’s own corruption track record prompting more audit diligence, the text of a bilateral security pact just signed between Kiev and Washington obligates the Zelensky regime to further reaffirm its “commitment to ensuring the security of United States-provided defense articles and technology in accordance with DOD's [Department of Defense] Golden Sentry enhanced end-use monitoring (EEUM) requirements."Ukraine was to conduct “a comprehensive inventory of all remaining EEUM items in Ukraine's possession,” provide the DoD with “access to military installations across Ukraine at which EEUM items are stored,” and “allow for the resumption of all in-person verification activities.”Pyne recalled how former Blackwater CEO Erik Prince told Tucker Carlson in a recent interview that Joe Biden’s Department of Defense has “greatly undervalued the weapons the US has given to Ukraine to maximize the number of arms” being sent.Since House Speaker Mike Johnson “has defected to the neocon wing of the Republican Party approving $61 billion in aid for Ukraine,” the pundit said, there is little chance of him pushing for an investigation into these so-called accounting errors.
