Plot to Thwart Trump? Starmer, Macron Race to Get Biden's OK for Missile Strikes Deep Into Russia

Sputnik International

President Vladimir Putin warned that Ukraine using long-range missiles to launch strikes deep inside Russian territory would be "a serious and dangerous step."

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron may make a last-ditch attempt to tackle efforts by the incoming Trump administration to cut US aid to Ukraine, British government sources told The Telegraph.The two leaders are meeting in Paris on November 11 to discuss the potential for persuading outgoing US President Joe Biden to approve Ukraine's use of Storm Shadow cruise missiles deep inside Russian territory, according to sources."We are very keen to make sure we can make the most of the time between now and January 20 [President-elect Donald Trump's Inauguration Day] and not just put everything on hold until the next administration," one of the insiders said.Another source claimed that Biden might "turn on the taps" by sending more financial aid to the Kiev regime in the weeks before he exits the White House. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have been actively utilizing Storm Shadow missiles since last year. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that permitting Kiev to use Western long-range weapons to strike Russia would effectively make NATO countries direct participants in the conflict. Moscow has repeatedly cautioned Western countries against supplying military aid to the Kiev regime, asserting that such actions directly entangle the US and its allies in the Ukraine conflict and contribute to the prolongation of the standoff.

